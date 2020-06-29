Ellie Goulding announces 2021 concert date for Ireland

Ellie Goulding on the stage at Live at the Marquee, Cork. Picture: Miki Barlok

Hit singer Ellie Goulding has announced a concert date for next year in Ireland.

The English songwriter is embarking on her Brightest Blue concert tour next year and has revealed an Ireland date.

Excited to announce my first run of intimate shows for 2021. Pre-order any format of the album from my store by 5pm BST on Tues June 30 for exclusive presale access. You'll receive your code by 8pm BST on Tues June 30 & the pre-sale starts on Weds July 1. https://t.co/qGQMGuYRLz pic.twitter.com/JWzK5g4f2F — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) June 29, 2020

The "Love me like you do" singer will be performing at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin on May 12 2021.

Tickets go on sale 9am this Friday July 3 on www.ticketmaster.ie

The concert tour will follow the release of Ellie Goulding's recent album of the same name: "Brightest Blue".

The album is divided in two parts, "Brightest Blue" and "EG.0". Speaking about her latest release, Ms Goulding said the first half: "Reflects my vulnerability… it acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are. The tracks also symbolise growing up and becoming a woman.”

Ms Goulding said the second half of the album: “Encapsulates my confident, brave and fearless side and features all my recent collaborations. I often find myself writing about my thoughts and emotions in a way that I know will be catchy and memorable.

I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists.

Watch the video of her latest release "Power" from Brightest Blue below.