‘Normal People’ star proud of TV drama’s global reach

Normal People star India Mullen has told of her pride in seeing modern-day Irish culture showcased to a global audience in the TV phenomenon.

The actress, who spent five months filming the show on location in Dublin, Sligo, and Italy, also revealed how she was deeply impressed by the Irish accent adopted by her English co-star, Daisy Edgar-Jones, in the coming-of-age story.

“It was such a joy to work on so having this response has been amazing. It’s quite surreal. It is so beautifully shot. I think it’s a kind of a culture that all Irish people can relate to and it’s always nice to see something familiar isn’t it?

“There is a lot of people whether it’s communities in Trinity or communities in Sligo that feel their experience is represented so that is definitely a positive.”

She also reveals how the fraught alfresco dining scenes in Italy which played out between Marianne and Connell and her character Peggy along with Marianne’s boyfriend, Jamie, were filmed over a series of days.

“We were there for nearly two weeks and the location was just so beautiful. All of the stuff around the table was shot over three consecutive days or more. Everyone worked so hard but it was also such a joy to get to wrap in the lovely Italian hills.”

The actress, who recently flew back to London after spending lockdown in Ireland with her parents, was a big fan of the book before auditioning for the role which has pulled in nearly 3m views on the RTÉ Player.

“I was just beyond excited when I was auditioning for it It was something there was definitely a lot of hype around even before so I just felt so lucky to be cast on it. I’m a huge fan of Element [Pictures] who produced and Lenny [Abrahamson] and working with the other actors who are so incredible.”