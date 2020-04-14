RTE set to screen classic soccer, GAA, hockey and more to fill gap in sporting schedule

Sports lovers are set to relive some classic moments in the coming months as RTÉ plans to screen the best of All Ireland finals, Champions League, Six Nations and hockey highlights.

A packed sports schedule of highlights will include coverage across multiple platforms, including TV, the RTÉ website, RTÉ News Now app, and RTÉ 2FM.

Sports fans can expect to relive classic moments in Irish sport from over the years, including Jason McAteer's legendary goal against the Netherlands to take Ireland to the brink of qualification for the 2002 World Cup, Clare's first All Ireland win in 81 years in 1995, the classic 2013 rugby tie between Ireland and the All Blacks, and many more.

Over the last two Sundays, RTÉ has already shown every goal from the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

That coverage continues this Sunday on RTÉ2, with the schedule in the coming weeks set to include goals and stories from men's and women's World Cups, the Republic of Ireland's exploits in Euro 2016, and the 2020 qualification campaign.

The club football highlights include the best UEFA Champions League games from over the years, which starts tonight on RTÉ2 and continues in the coming weeks with classic ties featuring the likes of Liverpool, Man United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

GAA fans are in for a treat, too, with the RTÉ Player set to showcase the 'All Ireland finals series'. Starting this Friday, April 17, viewers can relive every All Ireland football, hurling and camogie final rom the last decade, while the Sunday Game will also return in the coming weeks to delve into the GAA archive.

In June and July, it is time to relive classic football tournaments, with Euro 88 and Italia 90 themed events to be shown on Sunday evenings across RTÉ sport. Further details will be announced in due course.

These are alongside classic screenings of one-off rugby and hockey ties, and much, much more.

There will also be continued coverage from 'Game On' on RTÉ 2FM from 6pm to 7pm every Monday to Friday, and 'Sunday Sport' on RTÉ Radio 1 from 2pm to 4pm every Sunday to analyse the week's sporting developments.

A host of documentaries are also planned, including 'Division - The Irish Soccer Split', 'In League with Gadaffi', 'Irish Rugby - Four days in November', 'Shoulder to Shoulder with Brian O'Driscoll', and '40 years of the Sunday Game'.

For the full schedule, keep an eye on RTÉ Sport.