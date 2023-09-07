Electric Picnic 2024 FAQ: When are tickets on sale? When is it on? etc 

So, what are the changes for Electric Picnic 2024?

As you probably heard, Electric Picnic 2024 will be making a couple of changes. The festival will be celebrating 20 years so it's safe to assume it will be good one but there has been a lot of talk about one particular change — the date.

The weekend selected for next year will be earlier than usual tail end of August/early September date. Festival Director Melvin Benn has said that this is just a one-time change that was made in order to attract a “specific artist.” However, we’re still not sure of who that artist is…

When is Electric Picnic 2024 on?

The dates for Electric Picnic 2024 are Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18, 2024. The earlier time means there has also been some movement with the final ticket sale and as a result, we can assume we may also get details on headliners a little earlier too.

Crowds on day two of Electric Picnic this year. Tickets for next year's festival are already available. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Is there a presale?

There was a surprise presale on August 23, as the dates for 2024 were revealed, but many festivalgoers were not prepared.

Following EP '23, those who attended received a notification via the Electric Picnic app on Thursday morning — one day before the Early Bird Sale — with a link to the presale for next year’s festival.

There are different tiers for tickets with a loyalty discount now also available for those who signed up, alongside the typical general admission. For general admission tier 2 tickets, prices started at €285 during the presale on Thursday.

What do I need to know about the loyalty scheme?

This year, the festival introduced a loyalty scheme that allowed people to buy tickets for next year at a discounted price. The two discounts available are or those who have purchased tickets to any 3 or more previous Electric Picnics and those who have purchased tickets to 1 or 2 previous Electric Picnics. The discounted tickets appear locked on Ticketmaster and can only be accessed by using a unique code which successful loyalty scheme applicants should receive.

The deadline for registration for the scheme was 12pm Monday, August 21 (before Electric Picnic 2023 even took place) so while it is too late to sign up now, it is worth noting for upcoming years.

🚨 Set those alarms 🎟️✨



Tickets for Electric Picnic 2024 will go on sale this Friday, September 8th at 9am sharp! ⏰ #EP24 #ElectricPicnic pic.twitter.com/TVxswiRmWS — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) September 6, 2023

How and when can I get Early Bird tickets?

Once we have the presale out of the way, the Early Bird sale will kick off on Friday, September 8 at 9am until September 30 — though they will likely sell out quickly. Both general admission and loyalty scheme tickets will be available for purchase at this time so if you did bag that discount in time, you can use it here.

All tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

What do I need to know about tickets?

Weekend Camping tickets include admission to the festival and camping on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All Campervan and Caravan Passes will be available as ‘Extras’ on the Electric Picnic website as well as Early entry passes for the Thursday night.

If you just want to head along for one day, there are also Sunday Day tickets available. These ticket holders can enter from early on Sunday, but cannot camp.

And another one...

Typically, the final release of tickets is closer to Christmas but considering the earlier dates for next year, the final sale will take place from October 1. That may be the final chance to get your hands on tickets to Electric Picnic 2024 and by then there will hopefully be a couple of headliners announced.