Wolfe Tones announce anniversary gig after record-breaking crowds at Electric Picnic

After breaking records at Electric Picnic over the weekend, the Wolfe Tones are set to mark six decades of making music with an anniversary gig in Dublin next year.

The Wolfe Tones drew the largest crowd to date to the festival’s Electric Arena on Sunday as a swarm of fans surrounded the red and blue tent to catch a glimpse of the Dublin band.

The gig took place on Sunday evening and well before the band was due to take to the stage, crowds of people could be seen heading towards the Electric Arena.

Following the performance, the Wolfe Tones took to social media to thank the fans who “thronged” the venue.

“Thank you @EPfestival for having us tonight! Thank you to the massive crowds who thronged the Electric Arena tent, we are truly humbled. Our sincerest thanks,” they said.

Thousands crowded around the Electric Arena tent in the hopes of hearing The Wolfe Tones play on the final day of Electric Picnic 2023. Picture: Aerial.ie

The upcoming 60th anniversary gig is set to feature a number of “special guests” and will take place at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, October 12, 2024. It has been described as a "once-off experience" to mark the occasion.

It is hoped that the event will be a homecoming for many Irish people who are currently overseas.

In a career spanning from 1964 to the present day, the group is known for delivering ballads like Grace and Celtic Symphony. In the past, the Wolfe Tones have come under criticism in the past for pro-IRA chants from fans attending their gigs. Chants of “Ooh ah, up the RA,” could also be heard at the packed Electric Picnic gig on Sunday evening.

Tickets for the 3Arena anniversary gig will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 15, with prices starting at €46.20.