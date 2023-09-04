The Wolfe Tones attract a record crowd for their Electric Picnic gig

Thousands crowded around the Electric Arena tent in the hopes of hearing The Wolfe Tones play on the final day of Electric Picnic 2023. Picture: Aerial.ie

Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 11:22
Michelle McGlynn

This year's Electric Picnic boasted some huge names, including Billie Eilish, The Killers and Niall Horan, but one band has people talking more than any other — The Wolfe Tones.

The popular band proved their fans span generations as thousands rocked up to the Electric Arena to hear them play.

According to organisers, The Wolfe Tones drew the biggest crowd ever seen in the Electric Arena in its 18-year history.

 

Videos on social media show thousands of people gathered around the tent singing every word in the blazing sunshine.

Those who managed to get a spot in the packed-out tent counted themselves as the lucky ones, as others wondered why the band was not booked for a bigger stage.

Many fans believe the band would have been better placed on the main stage, as Sunday's set proved how many fans they attract.

 

With less than a year to go until Electric Picnic 2024, there are calls for the Irish band to get a slot on the main stage so those who missed out on seeing them play will have a better chance.

The band thanked fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, following their set.

"Thank you to the massive crowds who thronged the Electric Arena tent, we are truly humbled. Our sincerest thanks!" they said.

 

Festival-goers have been praising the band's performance and saying the atmosphere was something truly special.

One fan said: "Fans outside could barely hear the magic. Those further back could hear nothing. And still they stayed and sang. I've never seen that before."

The Wolfe Tones have been touring for 59 years, but Sunday was their first time to play Electric Picnic and it is probably safe to say, it will not be their last.

