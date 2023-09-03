Electric Picnic in pictures: Day 2

Cork singer Lyra is on the main stage in Stradbally at 4pm today.
Crowds watch as Tom Odell performs on day two of the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 12:00
Greg Murphy

Temperatures could reach 24 degrees in Stradbally today for the final day of Electric Picnic.

70,000 fans are at the Co Laois site, with today’s main acts including The Script and The Killers.

Colin Slattery, from Ennis, Co Clare, Katie Shannon, from Ennis, Co Clare, Caitlin McNamara, from Co Clare, and Jack Shannon, from Ennis, Co Clare, pictured at the 3Charge&amp;Chill area at Electric Picnic. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Crowds watch as Tom Odell performs on day two of the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Johnny Marr performs at Electric Picnic Festival 2023 at Stradbally Estate on September 02, 2023 in Stradbally, Ireland. Picture: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images
Crowds watch Mimi Webb perform during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Tadhg Conlan from Rathnagan during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Cian Ducrot performs at Electric Picnic Festival 2023 at Stradbally Estate on September 02, 2023 in Stradbally, Ireland. Picture: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images
Festival goers during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Festival goers during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Tom Odell performs on day two of the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Festival goer Lorna O'Connell from Tipperary during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Festival goers during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Festivalgoer Robert Guerin from Co Clare during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Aimee Quigley, Niamh O'Brien, Grace Culloty, Karen O'Reilly and Meghan Quigley from Clonmel, Co Tipperary at Electric Picnic. Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson
Tadgh O'Donovan, Chelsea Henchy, Michelle O'Donovan and Dylan Crowley are up from Cork for EP. Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson
Amber Wilson, Megan McGurrin, Michael Sharpe, Jack Brennan, Johnny McCormack, Sinead Hannigan and Ellen MacFarline enjoying EP. Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson
Electric Picnic, Day 2 review: Johnny Marr, Cian Ducrot, and remembering Sinead O'Connor

