Electric Picnic in pictures: Day 1

Electric Picnic kicked off on Friday with Billie Eilish and Niall Horan taking centre stage
Niall Horan performing at Electric Picnic and his first time performing in Ireland in 5 years. Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 10:45

Niall Horan and Billy Eilish topped the bill as Electric Picnic 2023 got off to a flying start.

Headliners on Saturday include Fred Again and Paolo Nutini.

 Irish pop artist Jazzy performs to a crowded tent at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Leah Farrell, RollingNews.ie
The entrance to Electric PIcnic on Friday. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Crowds watching King Kong Company performing during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Jane Hughes from Goey, Co Wexford having a ball! Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson
King Kong Company performing during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Paraic Kerrigan, Barry Lynch, Megan O’Shea and Peter Lynch pictured at the 3Charge&amp;Chill area at Electric Picnic. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aaron Pelo with Amy Walsh and Mike Walsh pictured at the 3Charge&amp;Chill area at Electric Picnic. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Niall Horan performing during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Geraldine Griffin, Reiltin Kehoe, Finola Kehoe and Blathnaid Kehoe, from Stradbally, Co Laois, pictured at the 3Charge&amp;Chill area at Electric Picnic. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Campers at the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Campers at the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The Wagon Wobblers during the Electric Picnic festival preview day at Stradbally, County Laois. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Campers at the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Friday September 1, 2023. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
