Book Interview: Jacqueline O'Mahony takes the Famine from a human perspective

For as long as she can remember, Jacqueline O’Mahony wanted to be a writer. She just wasn’t exactly sure how to make it happen.

“I always wanted to write a novel — I actually wrote one when I was 12 but I didn't know how to go about it because you go to college and you don’t think ‘I'm going to be a novelist’. For me, it meant being an academic or a journalist, so it was a long route towards being a novelist. I really just wanted to write books — that’s all I'm cut out to do.”

O’Mahony, who grew up in Cork and now lives in London with her husband and three children, eventually fulfilled her destiny and has just published her second book Sing, Wild Bird, Sing: A Novel, a compelling novel inspired by a real-life event that occurred during the Famine.

The Doolough tragedy unfolded in 1849, when hundreds of starving adults and children walked miles in freezing conditions from Louisburgh to Delphi in Co Mayo in search of food, only to be refused any sustenance by their English landlords when they arrived.

On the return journey, many died from hunger and exhaustion. Like a lot of people, O’Mahony was unaware of this heartbreaking chapter of our past.

A standing stone on the Louisburgh-Delphi famine walk. Pic: Jude Leavy

“It’s an extraordinary story. It was my brother-in-law who told me about it. They had gone to visit Mayo and he said they had gone to this amazing place. I was writing about the Famine at the time, but the angle I was coming at was too broad. I wanted a particular local story, that would be like a microcosm of the whole Famine, that would explain it to people who knew very little about it. Rather than talking about in the general broad sense, if you give people a specific story, they respond much more strongly to it,” she says.

When O’Mahony visited Doolough, she was struck by one particularly heartbreaking aspect of the story which she heard from a local.

“I walked it with my agent from New York, and we met this old man and he was telling us that in the winter, there’s a very strong microclimate there. The wind blows up, and it's strong enough to blow people from the road into the lake. So that’s what happened to the people, they were so weak, they were literally blown from the road into the water, hundreds of them. We don’t know how many, up to 600 according to the local stories. There are no names and no one knows. From a storyteller’s point of view, it’s an incredible story, but I also wanted to mark the lives of those nameless people. I felt, at least by writing the story, I was acknowledging them, giving them a name.”

O’Mahony couldn’t be better qualified to write historical novels given her academic background. After graduating in English and history from UCC in 1994, she went on to study as a Fulbright Scholar at Duke University and completed her PhD at Boston College. She later worked as a journalist for publications including Vogue and Tatler, which has also helped her as a writer.

“That taught me the most important thing is to put down the first sentence, and the rest comes after that. You just have to write it and you can fix it afterwards. It made me open to the idea of being editors as well because I think some people can find that difficult.”

The central protagonist of Sing, Wild Bird, Sing is Honora O’Neill, who survives the barefoot trek across the mountainous paths of Doolough and then escapes to the American West in search of a better life. O’Mahony says Honora represents the spirit of female resilience, a topic which has long fascinated her. Her first novel, A River in the Trees, explored women’s experiences during the War of Independence, while her PhD thesis was on women in the American Civil War.

“We know a lot about the men who went off and fought in the war but we don’t know much about what happened to the women who were left behind. I’ve always been interested in history from the angle of the woman — especially from the angle of an ordinary woman who was there at the time, what were her experiences?”

She didn’t consciously put herself into the character but she says there are aspects of Honora’s life that reflect her own experience.

“I left Ireland when I was young, and I’ve always been attracted by travel and movement. I'm effectively a nomadic person but I’ve been made less so by having three children. I like the idea of travelling and moving and looking for something. For me, it’s the idea of the quest — Honora is on a quest to look for something. And I relate to that.”

Sing, Wild Bird, Sing: A Novel by Jacqueline O'Mahony

While writing is in her bones, O’Mahony it doesn’t mean she finds the process an easy one.

“When I’m doing it, I kind of feel like ‘God, this is terrible’. But the end product is worth it. I think of it as like carving something out of stone — you’re trying to get at the truth of it. And it’s a very difficult process, it’s not for the faint-hearted. It can be isolating — you’re writing this thing and you don’t know if anyone will ever read it.”

On that theme, O’Mahony is refreshingly honest about her disappointment at the performance of her first novel, which, while well-received critically and nominated for prizes, didn’t do as well as she hoped commercially. However, her hopes have been lifted this time around with Sing, Wild Bird, Sing hitting number one in Women’s Historical Fiction on Amazon.

“I was very bruised by the first one. It was very difficult to come back from that, even though it did perfectly well. It’s not an easy business. This book seems to be different. For some reason, it has hit a nerve — my agent emailed me from New York last night in the middle of the night and she said it already had 40,000 downloads.”

The book has struck a particular chord with American readers, for whom Honora’s tale of striving and surviving resonates strongly.

“It is an American story, really, in many ways. Everyone in America came from somewhere else and I think that informs the psychology of a nation. Someone wrote to me yesterday and said his ancestors left Mayo during the Famine and he always wondered about their story. Having read the book, he could now imagine it. So I hope it's drawing a picture for people.”

O’Mahony herself has always been drawn to the US and, after making a stop at her house in Crookhaven in Cork, will be spending the rest of her summer in Montana.

“It is the most beautiful place I have ever been and has inspired a lot of my writing. The landscape there is incredible — one thing that was very interesting to me was that the landscape in Mayo really reminds me of the landscape in Montana and Wyoming. And I thought of Honora, who would have gone from Mayo and seen this similar landscape in Wyoming. It was kind of like an echo of it to me.”

And while it may seem like Montana is a long way from Crookhaven, O’Mahony sees a lot of similarities.

“I meet many characters in both places who bear a big resemblance to each other. They’re not rule followers, as it were.”