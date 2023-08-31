Patrick Kielty, Marie Cassidy, Top Boy: 10 TV shows for September 

The Wheel of Time

Amazon Prime Video, Sept 1

The second season of Amazon’s fantasy adaptation will be noted in this part of the world for the addition of Cork actor Dónal Finn to the cast. The native of Dromina has been bubbling under for some time, but this is a big step towards stardom in a week that he also celebrates his 28th birthday.

Hidden Assets

Hidden Assets.

RTÉ One, Sept 3

Home-produced drama has been rather patchy since the Love/Hate era, but the first season of this crime series was a very watchable affair. This time around, the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau and the anti-terrorism unit in Belgium are targeted by a cyber-attack.

Dr Cassidy’s Casebook

RTÉ One, Sept 4

Former state pathologist, Dr Marie Cassidy, looks back on some of the cases she was involved in, particularly focusing on the female victims. Along the way, she’ll talk to other experts, trying to understand why so many women are subjected to such brutality, often by men they know.

Hector - Ó na Philippines go dtí na Solomons

Hector Ó hEochagáin (second from right) in Hector - Ó na Philippines go dtí na Solomons.

TG4, Sept 7

One of the main reasons why Hector Ó hEochagáin’s travel shows are so good is that the Navan man often establishes a nice rapport with the people he meets along the way. Come for the banter, stay for the interesting insight in countries such as the Philippines and Papua New Guinea.

Richie Sadlier: Let’s Talk About Sex

RTÉ One, Sept 7

Every secondary school in the country should have a Richie Sadlier. The footballer-turned-psychotherapist talks to teenagers in a way that many parents are unable to, taking on issues such as consent, pornography, and sexual health.

Top Boy

Felicia Mukasa as Tash and Kane Robinson as Sully in Top Boy

Netflix, Sept 7

As well as being written by Ronan Bennett, and previous stars including Lisa Dwan, there’s an extra twist to the final series of the gritty, London-set drama. Brian Gleeson and Barry Keoghan have both joined the cast, with the latter actor back to his scary Love/Hate best in the clip we’ve seen.

The Lovers

A scene from The Lovers.

Sky Atlantic/Now, Sept 7

Six-part romantic drama set in Belfast. Roisin Gallagher plays the loudmouth supermarket worker who hooks up with Johnny Flynn’s self-centred broadcaster.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, Sept 15

After the furore that followed Ryan Tubridy following his departure, you’d wonder if new presenter Patrick Kielty is having second thoughts about taking up the most high-profile job in Irish broadcasting. The Co Down presenter certainly has the talent, but it’s hard to escape the feeling that the format of such a long show and a sometimes-bland guest roster is past its sell-by date.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Amazon Prime Video, Sept 22

This three-part prequel doesn’t have Keanu Reeves, but it does include Mel Gibson in the tale of how Winston Scott (with Colin Woodell taking over Ian McShane’s role from the films) came to own the chain of hotels that’s so popular with assassins.

Who Killed Jill Dando?

Jill Dando.

Netflix, Sept 26

A look back at the murder of TV presenter Jill Dando in London in 1999. Barry George was convicted of the killing in 2001, but was released after six years, and the unsound conviction was later quashed. He went on to live in Cork for a period, and the high-profile murder remains unsolved.