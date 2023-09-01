Album review: Slowdive back in fine form with Everything Is Alive

Along with My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive were leading members of the early 1990s shoegaze scene. Like Dubliners MBV, the English band celebrated spiralling guitars and wispy vocals – soundscapes equally suited to a session in a flotation tank or a night at the student disco.

Slowdive also had a great deal in common with the generation of Irish bands that came of age in the early 1990s in that they were victims of the popularity of Britpop. As Blur and Oasis came stomping through, Irish groups such as the Frank and Walters and The Sultans of Ping were kicked into touch – a fate similarly suffered by Slowdive, who put out a final album in 1995 before breaking up.

They’ve rebounded spectacularly, however. Their 2017 comeback, Slowdive, was like a greatest hits of all the songs they might have written while away (instead, three of the group formed the more Americana-oriented Mojave 3 instead).

Now comes the fantastic follow-up, partly written during the lockdown and informed by the deaths of parents and by the joy of re-engaging with the world post-Covid. It’s a beautiful, breathtaking affair – a reminder that shoegaze is as perfectly suited to 2023 as to 1993.

In the intervening years, genres such as “nu-gaze” and “chill-wave” have built on shoegaze’s achievement. You can hear echoes of those newer takes on shoegaze here: the single Alife has a spectral, spectacular majesty – and will no doubt soar when Slowdive plays their first-ever stand-alone Irish gig in November.

They meanwhile plunge down a gravity well of introspection on the beautifully spooky Skin in the Game. And then comes a stirring fade-out on closer The Slab.

As comebacks go, it’s hugely impressive. And also encouraging outside the four walls of Slowdive and their music. Britpop did colossal damage to shoegaze and Irish bands hoping to make it in the UK.

But the Franks and the Sultans continue to tour – and Slowdive are still putting out stunning records. It’s taken a while yet these stories finally have their happy endings.