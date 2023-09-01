10 new books for September: Sebastian Faulks, Zadie Smith and Manchán Magan...   

The Seventh Son, by Sebastian Faulks (September 7)

This literary thriller confronts issues around surrogacy and medical ethics and revolves around a megalomaniacal tech entrepreneur and a very special – and unusual – child.

The Long Game: Inside Sinn Féin, by Aoife Moore (September 7)

Journalist Aoife Moore analyses the rise of the political party, once subordinate to the IRA, that is on the brink of taking power in Ireland. It includes exclusive interviews with current and former members of Sinn Féin.

The Fraud, by Zadie Smith (September 7)

Smith’s first historical novel focuses on truth and fiction, Jamaica and Britain, fraudulence and authenticity, and the mystery of 'other people.'

An Invitation to the Kennedys, by Emily Hourican (September 14)

Inspired by true-life events, An Invitation to the Kennedys is from the bestselling author of the Guinness Girls series and sees political intrigue in 1930s London as the war in Europe grows closer.

The Last Devil To Die, by Richard Osman (September 14)

The fourth book in the popular Thursday Murder Club series takes place over Christmas and sees the gang face an impossible search and their most deadly opponents yet.

Age is Just a Number, by Francis Brennan (September 21)

Hotelier Francis Brennan turns 70 this month and shares what he has learned about making the most of his golden years, despite knocks including health scares and losing loved ones.

Wolf-Me and Water Hounds, by Manchán Magan (September 21)

Travelling through Ireland, Magan outlines the stories most closely associated with magical landmarks, focussing on a specific beast or creature from legend and highlighting a magical word or phrase in Irish alongside.

The Wake-Up Call, by Beth O'Leary (September 26)

When sworn enemies Izzy and Lucas are given the same shift on the hotel's front desk at the busiest time of year, they have no choice but to put their differences aside. Can they make it through the season with their hearts intact?

Tales of the Other World, by Anne Doyle (September 28)

The retired newsreader presents an anthology of Irish ghost stories that have thrilled, unnerved and, for better or worse, stayed with her over the years. It includes the nest of Irish ghostwriting alongside witty commentary from Doyle herself.

Flavour, by Mark Moriarty (September 28)

Filled with 100 delicious but achievable recipes, Mark Moriarty — best known as the host of the Off Duty Chef TV show on RTÉ — will show you how to get the basics right every time and elevate everyday meals.