Electric Picnic FAQ: Stage times, weather, transport, campsites, cash or card... 

THE BASICS

When is it on and where?

Electric Picnic 2023 takes place from Friday, September 1 until Sunday, September 3 at Stradbally Hall in Stradbally, Co Laois.

Who’s playing?

Headliners for this year’s festival include Billie Eilish and Niall Horan on Friday, Fred Again and Paolo Nutini on Saturday, and The Killers and The Script on Sunday.

Of course, there will be plenty more great acts to see over the weekend including the likes of Belters Only, Gavin James, Inhaler, The Coronas and Mimi Webb.

Electric Picnic 2023 kicks off this weekend in Co Laois. Check stage times in advance to ensure you see everyone on your wishlist.

What’s new this year?

Last year, the HSE drug-testing programme was trialed at Electric Picnic and this year, it will return.

HSE addiction lead Professor Eamon Keenan told the Irish Examiner that the service means they can identify the content and purity of substances and if a health alert is needed, they can send one out in “real-time”. (Note, it's not the type of testing service where they'll tell individual punters what they've submitted)

This year’s ban on single-use vapes is also new and has been a big talking point among attendees (more on that below).

Can I still get tickets?

All tickets for Electric Picnic 2023 are now sold out. However, tickets for next year’s festival go on sale from September 8 (the 2024 event is moving to mid-August. Electric Picnic Loyalty Early Bird Tickets are on sale now for successfully registered EP Loyalty customers.

GETTING THERE

How do I get there by car?

From Cork, all motorists except for buses should exit the M8 motorway at Junction 3 (Manor Stone) and turn right onto the R433 to Abbeyleix. In Abbeyleix, turn left onto the N77, continue through Abbeyleix and turn right onto the R425/Ballyroan Road. Continue to follow the R425 towards Cashel Cross. From Cashel Cross traffic will follow the main road to the right onto the R427. Continue on the R427 to Money Cross. At Money Cross motorists will be directed straight on the R427 and from here will follow directions to carparks.

If you’re coming from Dublin, you should exit the M7 motorway at Junction 16 (Ballydavis interchange) and take the R445 towards Portlaoise and take a left turn onto the R425. All motorists (except buses) continue straight at Bloomfield roundabout on the R425 to Sheffield, Lamberton Junction and Money Cross. At Money Cross turn left and follow directions to carparks.

Top tip: Ditch the Google maps. Organisers advise that attendees follow event signage and directions from gardaí as there are different routes for the festival.

The Electric Picnic covers a huge site, so be prepared for plenty walking. Picture: Paulo Gonçalves

What about by bus or train?

If you are travelling via public transport, there are a number of shuttle buses from different locations that will take you directly to the festival site.

If you are coming from Portlaoise: Bus Éireann and PJ Martleys — both purchased at Portlaoise Rail Station If you are coming from Portarlington: Bus Éireann and John Whelan — Purchased at Portarlington Rail Station If you are coming from Athy: Bus Éireann — purchased at Athy Rail Station

Is there parking?

Yes, there is free parking in the yellow, red and green carparks. All carparks will be open for Early Entry ticket holders from 4pm on Thursday and for general ticket holders from 9am on Friday. Gardaí will direct you into a car park when you arrive at the festival site.

Billie Eilish performs Electric Picnic on Friday. Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

STAYING THERE

What time are the campsites open?

General camping will open at 4pm on Thursday for Early Entry ticket holders. For Weekend Camping ticket holders, campsites open at 9am on Friday and close at 1pm on Monday.

What about Family campsite?

The family campsite will also open at 9am on Friday. Early Entry tickets are not valid for this campsite.

GETTING AROUND

Cash or card?

All bars, food traders, and nonfood traders will be cashless.

Will there be food and drink?

As always, there will be plenty of food and drink options across the festival site with over 100 food stalls planned for this year.

Are there storage and phone charging facilities?

Yes, lockers and storage boxes will be available all weekend at the Jimi Hendrix campsite while Three will provide charging facilities onsite. It is recommended that you book your storage locker in advance as they will be in demand. As ever, your own power bank would be invaluable.

The weather forecast looks promising for Electric Picnic '23

Stage times

For the Main Stage, the stage times are as follows: Friday 10.45pm-midnight: Billie Eilish 9-10pm: Niall Horan 7.30-8.30pm: King Kong Company 6-6.45pm: Kingfishr Saturday 11.30pm-1am: Fred Again 9.15-10.45pm: Paolo Nutini 7.30-8.30pm: Tom Odell 6-6.45pm: Mimi Webb 4.45-5.30pm: Cian Ducrot 3.15-4pm: Pa Sheehy 2-2.30pm: Brad Heidi Sunday 10.30pm-midnight: The Killers 8.45-9.45pm: The Script 7-8pm: Gavin James 5.30-6.15pm: Rick Astley 4.15-5pm: Lyra 2.45-3.30pm: Women in Harmony 1-2pm: Glória LGBT+ Choir Electric Picnic 2023 Lineup. The blurred headliner has since been announced as The Script

Other bits

What can I not bring?

There is a long list of prohibited items but perhaps the most talked about this year is the decision to ban single-use disposable vapes. Organisers say these popular vapes are difficult to recycle and can be hazardous if they are not in the correct waste steam. As a result, a decision to ban the popular vapes was made in order to “protect the land” of the festival site.

Aside from that, the usual rules apply. Alcohol is allowed at the campsite (not the arena) but is limited to 48 cans per person. Glass bottles are also not allowed so remember to decant any spirits into a plastic bottle. Glass items under 100ml — like perfume and makeup — are allowed.

The full list of banned items is available here www.electricpicnic.ie while we have compiled some handy festival tips here.

How is the weather looking?

Not to jinx it, but the weather for the weekend is looking pretty good. Thursday night will be cloudy with some scattered showers while Friday daytime will be similar with “dry and bright intervals” and highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees. Showers will die out early on Friday night, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

As for Saturday, it looks even better and will be mainly dry with just a chance of a light shower. With more sunshine later in the day, highest temperatures will be between 19 and 21 degrees. The best news is it will remain dry overnight too with similar temperatures to Friday night.

Sunday is also looking dry and mostly sunny so far with highs of 19 and 22 degrees.

If you're heading along, enjoy the weekend!