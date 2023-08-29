Headline acts revealed as Other Voices returns to UCC

Other Voices is set to make its University College Cork (UCC) return next month with a line-up that includes chart-toppers and local acts.

This will mark the second year that the riverside campus is the backdrop to the sounds of the best household names and emerging artists. This year’s event, which will take place on Thursday, September 28, will pay homage to the breadth and diversity of current Irish music.

Chart-topping pop-rock group Picture This are among the first acts to be announced for this year’s line-up, alongside Choice Music Prize-nominated Niamh Regan. Cork’s own alt-rock Cardinals will also take to the stage. Critically acclaimed Ballymun hip-hop jazz collective Bricknasty will also feature, as well as an unmissable performance from Other Voices debut Sekou – the 18-year-old rising star of UK soul.

The intimate performances will be captured across UCC’s campus with the historic Aula Maxima once again being transformed into the main stage. The Glucksman Gallery and Honan Chapel will also play host to what promises to be an eclectic melting pot of sounds and livestreams.

Describing UCC as the “most beautiful campus in the country”, founder of Other Voices, Philip King says they want to build on the success of last year.

“The music will be just wonderful with a really special appearance by Picture This in the Aula Maxima before they headline two huge shows in the 3 Arena in October. Our mission at Other Voices has always been to celebrate what's about to happen and the musical life of UCC will be celebrated across the campus.”

The inaugural event of 2022 captured the imagination of music fans around the world with outstanding live sets from Cork’s own Cian Ducrot as well as Mercury Prize nominee SOAK.

Music fans have a chance to attend with a limited number of golden tickets by entering a public lottery at this link.

Underscoring its mission of celebrating what’s about to happen, the UCC Amplified initiative will also give one musical act the opportunity to play at Other Voices of UCC. Those who think they’ve got what it takes can follow in the footsteps of Dermot Kennedy, Denise Chaila and Pillow Queens by performing on the Dingle Distillery Music Trail lineup this December at Other Voices of UCC open call. Details can be found here.

Speaking ahead of this September’s event, UCC president John O’Halloran says Other Voices is a fantastic way to showcase the campus around the world.

“Other Voices at UCC is a window into our beautiful campus and a celebration of creativity. We’re delighted to welcome Philip, MayKay and the Other Voices crew back to UCC this September. Last year’s event was a joyous occasion that brought wonderful music to our campus and showcased UCC around the world, with thousands tuning in from countries across the globe.”