The Script revealed as surprise Sunday headliner at Electric Picnic

The Script have been unveiled as the surprise act on the billing for this year's Electric Picnic.

The Irish band were revealed to be one of the Sunday headline acts just days before the festival in Stradbally.

Sharing the news, the band posted: "IRELAND! We are playing Electric Picnic. Beyond excited to perform back home again."

Fans had been trying to guess the secret headliner for weeks as the organisers released the line-up poster with a blurred artist name in the Sunday slot under The Killers.

The headline gig comes just months after the death of the band's co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan, who passed away following a short illness.

Mark Sheehan (centre) died in April after a short illness

Previously announced headliners for one of the country's most anticipated festivals include Billie Eilish, Fred Again... and Niall Horan. Lewis Capaldi had previously been announced as a headliner for the festival but following an announcement that he was taking a break from performing to look after his mental health, Paolo Nutini was added to the billing.

This year’s sold-out festival runs from next Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3 in Stradbally, Co Laois.

Tickets are sold out for this year's festival with tickets for the 2024 iteration having gone on sale this week.

Next year's festival will take place at an earlier date than usual, the weekend of August 16 to 18.