Electric Picnic announces early bird ticket drop and 2024 date change

The dates for next year’s arts and music festival Electric Picnic have been announced.

In a surprise social media post published this morning, festival organisers released the dates of the 2024 event, which will take place from August 16 to 18 at Stradbally Hall in Co Laois.

Tickets for the loyalty early bird tickets for next year’s event also went on sale, catching some fans off guard.

The loyalty registration had closed on Monday, but a few fans took to social media to say they hadn’t yet received their code yet via email.

The discounted tickets were available to those who had bought tickets to any three or more previous Electric Picnics. Fans were also eligible for a separate discount if they'd purchased tickets to one or two previous Electric Picnics.

The sale, usually held after the 2023 festival, comes a week earlier than many were expecting.

“No warning or announcement!” one Facebook poster complained. "Why are they out so early??" wrote another. "Isn’t it normally a week after EP?"

Others commented that their loyalty code had been late dropping, but they’d received it in the end.

"Keep trying. I just got two tickets," advised a follower of the Electric Picnic Twitter account.

For some, the earlier dates announced for Electric Picnic 2024 suited even better. "Love these new dates," a fan commented. "Earlier dates means nicer weather. It will be brilliant as we don’t have to sort the kids heading to school while we are away."

This year’s festival takes place from September 1-3 where Billie Eilish, Fred Again, The Killers, Niall Horan and Paulo Nutini are among the headline acts.

Information on the loyalty scheme is available here.