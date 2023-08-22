Inside the quirky Cork home of the late great self-taught artist Tadhg McSweeney

“Tadhg McSweeney has a sophisticated simplicity in his approach to the visual world that I would call reverence,” says Irish visual artist Alice Maher.

McSweeney, who passed away in 2018, employed “no flourishes or adornments, no extra brushstrokes, no showing-off in the way he paints, just a distilled purity of image that is very hard to achieve in a world full of noise and activity”.

“His paintings are like precious stones, not gemstones, but simple, beautiful, breathtakingly natural pieces of the earth. His paintings of landscapes, animals, and objects have a visionary quality about them, like he was seeing them for the very first time,” she adds.

“We experience the world through his eyes as a surprising, enigmatic place. If he had a god, it would be the god of small things, of the overlooked, the despised.”

Whether due in part to the sophisticated simplicity of his paintings and woodcuts; to the everyday objects, the hammer and nails, milk bottles, or old wooden chairs he chose as subjects; or indeed to his reticence in promoting his own work, McSweeney has until now been something of an artist’s artist.

Film-maker Vivienne Dick notes McSweeney’s “ability to feel things around him - nature or people - in a really intense way, and he reproduces this in his paintings in a way that perhaps some people might think is quite simple but is not actually simple at all”.

A bird painted on the ceiling in Tadhg McSweeney's home. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“The chicken running around the yard, whatever’s around him, seeing something in the moment. It’s a kind of energy that’s very powerful. He had an incredible use of colour and simple line.”

Held in high esteem by peers in the art world in Ireland and abroad, McSweeney’s work received scant public exposure during his lifetime. “He’s very little known, but I think that’s something that will change,” says Dick.

That change is already afoot. In keeping with McSweeney’s pursuance of the ordinary over the lucrative during his lifetime, in death he gave away his vast legacy of oil paintings, watercolours, frescoes, and woodcuts, along with his house and 100-acre farm, in a remarkable bequest to his local community in Cork.

The house, home to McSweeney and his late sisters Bríd and Maura, was also his artistic canvas, his murals and sculptures decorating its fireplaces and walls and forming part of the fabric of the building.

His estate is now administered by trustees who plan to restore the property as an artist’s residency and gallery, while preserving and promoting McSweeney’s work.

“The house is a piece of art in itself and it’s important to protect the house as it is,” says artist and trustee Mary Jordan.

She is sitting beneath the wings of a giant bronze bird, formed in concrete by McSweeney over the kitchen fireplace around which artists and musicians famed and unknown gathered at regular soirées hosted by Tadhg and Bríd.

Tadhg McSweeney's work in the kitchen of his house. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“There were the most wonderful music sessions here in this kitchen,” says Jordan. “[Bríd] discovered people way back in the valleys and would bring them here, and they had Aslan here one time too. They had a lot of visitors.”

Though his paintings focused on his immediate environment, the washing on a clothesline or a saucepan in the kitchen sink, McSweeney had a cosmopolitan outlook and travelled widely for his art, despite never owning a car.

He spent months in Italy studying under a master on frescoes and another period in London working on print practices, travelling to Germany to train in wood-cut technique, says Jordan.

“He was working in a very informed context. He had a very broad vision, albeit European, but it was very broad within that context, and that set him apart from a lot of other artists.

“He was extraordinarily prolific,” she adds. “He just had to paint all the time - painting, printing, making, every day, except when he’d be travelling, because he always travelled by bicycle.

“Himself and Bríd would cycle to Larne, get to Stranraer and cycle across to Hull and then they could get a lift over to Europe. They’d get to Amsterdam in a week and would go quite often because there was a gallery there that Bríd liked.

Tadhg McSweeney's self-portrait. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“One time Tadhg was heading to Berlin to an exhibition, to talk to somebody he wanted to work with, and he came to a signpost where both [routes] said Berlin so he went the shorter route. It was the autobahn and it took him six hours cycling like mad before he could get off it, with all the lorries blasting him. How he survived it nobody knows.

“Tadhg was very good on astronavigation,” she says, adding that, in order to visit sculptor friend Dick Joynt and partner Natalie Connolly in Kerry, “Tadhg travelled at night on a horse over the mountains with no saddle and no bridle, just a halter; he could navigate by the stars”.

His art on occasion also travelled by unconventional means, says Jordan. She relates how Bríd responded to interest from a gallery in Boston but, lacking funds for a transatlantic flight, attempted to cover the cost via a craft meitheal.

“Bórd Fáilte were looking for people to make felt souvenir leprechauns on pins,” recalls Jordan. “It wasn’t safe to be anywhere near her or you’d be roped in. She had a conveyer belt going and made 6,000 leprechauns and sold them and that was enough for the flight from Shannon to New York.

“She rolled up a load of Tadhg’s paintings and made herself some kind of a backpack with hessian, hitchhiked up to Shannon and got the flight to New York, then hitchhiked to Boston. She went in, organised the exhibition, then hitchhiked back to New York.”

A painting by Tadhg McSweeney. Morning

McSweeney also spent time working in London, where artist and photographer Christina Birrer Fetzer says his paintings were remarkable for their use of light.

“His work stood out to me because it was timeless,” she says. “He gathered together feelings of light and of space that is not modern. He was informed about the history of art and that made him stronger, but he was pure to his own art.”

McSweeney’s work, often featuring birds as a motif, is “very important because his connection to the land was critical,” adds Jordan.

“That’s reflected throughout all of his artistic practice, this connection to nature, to land, to here, and that is not reflected very much in other artists’ practice in Ireland and Western Europe.

“A lot of artists that went through the academic sphere came out a little bit formulaic in what they were trying to do, whereas while Tadhg did go to art college in Dublin in the late 50s, he wasn’t there for very long and throughout his life he was seeking out people to learn techniques from. Tadhg’s inquisitiveness really makes him stand apart from others. He wasn’t locked into any one narrow path,” she says.

“The rural scenes of the land didn’t fit in with the academic teachings in colleges. You’d be taught to reflect on other artists and your art history was to do with mostly European artists and political and social expression, whereas Tadhg’s was a rural expression and people looked down their noses at it,” she says.

“I think it’s a hugely understated sophistication of connection with the land. When two Irish people meet it’s ‘where are you from?’. We have this inherent need to locate people in their landscape and I think Tadhg expresses this very profoundly.

McSweeney, who described his own work as “seeing poetry in ordinary things”, was, adds Jordan, “an example of total artistic integrity in doing exactly what he wanted to do in terms of materials, subject matters, and techniques.”

An extraordinary man

Tadhg McSweeney. Picture: Nick Lethert

Though largely self-taught, McSweeney “knew a tremendous amount about art”, says filmmaker Vivienne Dick.

“I’ve seen him in the national gallery in London talk about a painting in front of him to somebody and he would draw a whole crowd around him because he knew everything about that painting. He knew art inside out,” she says.

“He was a very special person. He was interested in music, science, philosophical questions, everything. He turned up in New York, where I was living, and everyone was amazed by him because of this way of living in the world in another reality.

“When I came down to Cill na Martra to visit him I felt I was on another planet with him; the whole atmosphere around the house, the energy was really special.

“He had a great outlook on life, very positive,” she says. “Tadhg was in another place; he thought there was another way, and that does come out in his work.

“Tadhg found joy in the mundane, and had an almost religious insistence on the power of the moment.”

A house of art:

Interior work of Tadhg McSweeney's paintings . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

When he passed away in 2018, McSweeney left a vast artistic legacy. He also left a remarkable bequest to his local community in the Cork village of Cill na Martra: The house and 100-acre farm on which he and his late sister Bríd lived.

The house, which served McSweeney both as living quarters and artistic canvas, his murals and sculptures decorating its fireplaces, walls, even the bathroom, is now administered by trustees who hope to restore it as an artists’ residency and gallery.

First they will turn their attention to the land, with plans to develop public walkways through the grounds, which feature archaeological remains including an old burial ground and standing stone.

Ecological work carried out by photographer Bríd during decades of woodland planting and rewetting of bogland will be maintained, with the trust exploring its educational possibilities.

Horses painted on the walls of Tadhg McSweeney's home. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

There are plans to repurpose a stone farmhouse ruin as a cafe, with a gallery displaying Tadhg’s artwork and Bríd’s photography.

“We’re hoping to increase Tadhg’s profile and preserve his legacy forever, to protect the artwork, and provide the amenity for the community, as he wanted when he left them the farm,” says trust secretary Denis Cronin.

Protecting and displaying the paintings of an artist who was, says Mr Cronin, “incredibly prolific” will be among their tasks.

“The plan would be to completely catalogue his work, store it safely, and over time have exhibitions every so often, and a permanent display,” he says.

One of the murals McSweeney created was for his older sister Maura, who prior to her death was confined to bed, prompting him to paint the ceiling of her bedroom with pictures of the fields and birds she could no longer visit.

The house has “frescoes on the ceiling of one of the rooms, the kitchen fireplace has a fantastic bird built over the top of it, and there are frescoes on the wall of the stairs, so any renovations or works to the house will be trying to preserve those”, says Mr Cronin