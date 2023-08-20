Book Review: Vipers’ nest is full of local delights for savvy readers

As a former University College Cork student and an inveterate fan of the Oxford-based Endeavour, it is a particular thrill to see that Catherine Kirwan opens the action of her third novel on the campus on College Rd in Cork.

If you don’t know the university, fret not as Kirwan is particularly good at conjuring up the atmosphere of a place and the people who inhabit it; in this case, a coterie of conniving academics fuelled by bitter rivalry.

Though Kirwan, herself a graduate of the university’s law school, drolly writes in the Author’s Note: “UCC School of Law is not the nest of vipers depicted in this book, which is entirely made up by me for my and, I hope, your amusement.”

And it is indeed amusing to witness the characters’ viperish exchanges, drunken indiscretions and at-times blazing rows through the eyes of former student-turned-investigator Finola ‘Finn’ Fitzpatrick.

The gutsy, likeable protagonist of Kirwan’s debut Darkest Truth and its follow-up Cruel Deeds returns in A Lesson in Malice. She is a solicitor with a sideline in investigation.

Here, she is unwittingly drawn into the centre of a murder case when she is invited by a former university friend to speak at an academic conference.

She can’t understand why, as all the other speakers are very well-established in the university world.

If only she had known how it was about to turn out, she would never have come. Finn expresses that sentiment a little too often.

It feels repetitive but it’s understandable given that a man has been murdered at the conference dinner and all 12 present, including our heroine, are suspects.

So far, so Agatha Christie.

Like the famous Christie, Kirwan presents a puzzle — the murder of a popular and accomplished academic — adds an impressive dollop of social observation and shines the light on all present, any of whom might be guilty.

When solicitor-detective Finn starts to ask questions, all of the characters seem to be hiding something.

A Lesson in Malice by Catherine Kirwan

She unearths secret by secret and, one by one, discards the red herrings to pinpoint the murderer. Expect a magnificent twist.

The chapters are short and often end with a teaser designed to make you turn the page.

It works, mostly, but that is not what kept me reading.

I enjoyed A Lesson in Malice for all the wrong reasons: Kirwan’s wry social commentary, her main character’s backstory and the fact that Cork city itself is one of the main characters.

At 454 pages, the book is long and, at times, the nuts and bolts of what Finn saw on CCTV and who is on her list of interviewees felt a little laboured.

A more committed crime-fiction reader might not agree, but I did wonder how anybody solved a crime before the advent of video surveillance.

On the other hand, Kirwan has made Cork city — and its university — come alive. She works in little bits of history and a few deliciously pointed jibes.

Just-turned-17, Annabelle Leahy takes off on a jaunt along the Shakey Bridge to UCC one Saturday morning and inadvertently discovers the murder victim.

As she walks along College Rd — “student party central” — she passes by the Poor Clares, an order which depends on donations and who, she thinks “probably didn’t even have wi-fi”.

Further along, she sees the Bon Secours, “a large private hospital founded by a different order of nuns who, Annabelle guessed, weren’t remotely poor”.

Kirwan also seamlessly works in some of the issues of the day — marriage equality, debt, the ethics of big business and concern for the environment.

A Lesson in Malice, I found myself less interested in the murder and the array of academic suspects and far more interested in Finn Fitzpatrick; her parents, her dodgy ex and her childhood. I’d read a stand-alone novel on her in a heartbeat.

Having said that, fans of the pacey whodunnit will also enjoy this book.