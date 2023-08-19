Beginner's Pluck: Angie Rowe

A prolific reader, Angie was good at English, but she left school after Inter Cert, at 15.

“I took a typing course and worked in different jobs. I was at the Nursing Board for a time.”

She took her Leaving Certificate, at night, after her marriage in 1980.

“And I worked for Jacob’s, and then stayed at home with the children.”

Wanting interaction, she worked the odd time at a local clinic, filling in for holidays or sick leave.

“I gradually did more and more hours, and when the librarian left in 1997, I asked if I could replace her. They said I could, if I first got a degree. So I did.”

Angie wrote reports for work, then she had an idea for a historical novel.

“One Christmas my son, and daughter-in-law gave me voucher for a creative writing class at the Big Smoke Writing Factory. I was terrified, but did the six-week course with Paula McGrath in 2017. After that, I did a four-week one-to-one mentoring with her. That got me going.”

She wrote a novel, Eaten Bread, which was published as an e-book in 2021.

“Poolbeg offered me a three-book deal. I’m still not over the shock of it.”

Who is Angie Rowe?

Place of birth: Dublin. (Moved from Mountjoy Square to Coolock.)

Education: Mercy College, Coolock. Trinity College Dublin, diploma. University of Wales, Aberystwyth, BSc in Economics, and Library and Information Science.

Home: Tallaght.

Family: Husband Chris, sons Grahan and Darren, and baby grandson, Alexander.

The day job: Fulltime writer.

In another life: “I love the idea of living in the South of France and writing on a veranda, looking out to sea.”

Favourite writers: John Banville; Kate Moreton; Liane Moriarty.

Next book: “I have two in my head. I haven’t decided between them.”

Top tip: “Even experienced writers can learn from sharing ideas in a writing group.”

Twitter: @AngieRo11834181

The Debut

The Seventh Passenger

Poolbeg Press, €12.99/Kindle: €2.31

Seven passengers disembarked from the Titanic in Queenstown, before the liner continued on its fateful voyage.

Afterwards, a body is discovered and one of the seven, a woman, is charged with murder. Is she guilty?

The Verdict: A clever, character-based story set between Ireland, England, and China.