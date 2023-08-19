TV and Streaming Highlights: The Rose of Tralee, live on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player

Saturday

Sacar na mBan Beo, TG4, 7.15pm

Live coverage of the FAI Women's National League Premier Division round 15 between Peamount Utd v Bohemian FC.

Johnny Cash: The Man, His World, His Music, BBC Two, 9.30pm

This film from 1969 captures the Man in Black at his peak. Cash performs with his wife June and Bob Dylan, and there are scenes with friends, family and aspiring young musicians.

Champion, BBC One, 9.15pm

The hip-hop drama reaches its finale. Six months on, and Vita realises she doesn’t want it all if it means leaving her brother behind. Meanwhile, Bosco’s healing journey changes everything.

Sunday

Fifa Women’s World Cup Final, RTÉ Two, 10am

Coverage of the showpiece match (Kick-off 11.00am), which comes from Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The Summer Show, RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Derek Mooney and Nuala Carey explore in and around Dublin, visiting the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland in Glasnevin.

World On Fire, BBC One, 9pm

The finale of a lavish World War II drama. Harry returns to Manchester, but Kasia is determined to leave. In Europe, Marga and Henriette must each make their escape, while north Africa becomes even more brutal for Rajib.

Monday

The Rose Of Tralee, RTÉ One, 8am

Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas present live coverage of the first night of the 63rd staging of the competition open to women of Irish descent. Continues Tuesday.

World’s Weirdest Homes, RTÉ Two, 8pm

Charlie Luxton visits an eco-friendly spaceship, a dystopian Disneyland, and an underground cave home and meets a monk who spent 57 years building his own cathedral

Tommy Jessop Goes To Hollywood, BBC One, 9pm

Line of Duty actor Tommy Jessop is on a mission to create his own movie, with the help of his brother Will. Is Hollywood ready for a superhero with Down syndrome?

Tuesday

Cosc, TG4, 8pm

Cosc is back and taking a look at the banning of Edna O'Brien's The Country Girls. The 1960s are often associated with change, but it wasn't until 1967 that a change was made to the censorship legislation and a 12-year limit was introduced. In the early sixties, the Censorship of Publications Board was still very active.

Henpocalypse, BBC Two, 10pm

Dystopian comedy about a hen party marooned when armageddon strikes. The hens get an unpleasant surprise in post-apocalyptic Wales. Can they turn things to their advantage? In her hour of need, one of the group gets help from an unexpected source.

Boot Dreams: Now Or Never, BBC One, 10.40pm

Sixteen soccer players rejected by top clubs join a unique camp to help with their issues off the pitch and try to get them a new professional contract.

Scéalta na gCorn (Gráinne agus Pat Colemen le corn JJ Nestor)

Wednesday

Scéalta na gCorn, TG4, 8.30pm

Scéalta na gCorn finishes in the rebel county of Cork, All Ireland winners in football, hurling and camogie across the decades. A county steeped in history, Gráinne is keen to find out about some of the silverware that honour patriots such as John 'Flyer' Nyhan and his deep connection with the War of Independence and former Cork Lord Mayors Tomás Mac Curtain and Terence McSwiney.

Paranormal: Now Or Never, BBC One, 11.10pm

Sian Eleri investigates a seemingly ordinary farmhouse in north Wales that was once known as the most haunted house in Britain. Can she track down the last family members and solve whether this was paranormal or all a hoax?

Crazy Rich Agents: Selling Dream Homes, BBC Two, 11.15pm

Georgie assures her fellow brokers she’s got clients who are interested in a beautiful country house. But where does that leave her when the potential buyers don’t even show up?

Thursday

Ambulance, BBC One, 9pm

Filmed during a historical period of uncertainty in healthcare in the UK, this episode introduces the staff of North West Ambulance Service, from the picket line to the front line.

Inside The Factory: Diggers, BBC Two, 9pm

Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healey get special access to a factory that makes as many as a hundred iconic yellow diggers every single day.

Cois Móire, TG4, 9.30pm

Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil nears the end of his journey following in the footsteps of Annraoi Ó Liatháin along the Munster River Blackwater. At the turn of the river, where it becomes tidal at Cappaquinn, Diarmuid explains the influence of the Anglo Irish along this stretch of the river, the historic maritime traffic, the salmon fishing, as well as the probable real name for the river, visiting poet Thomas McCarthy as his journey culminates at the historic port and walled town of Youghal where the river meets the sea.

Conleth Hill (centre) in new series The Power Of Parker

Friday

The Real Peaky Blinders, BBC Two, 9pm

Looking at the birth of organised crime in Britain. Billy Kimber’s gang clash with London’s Sabini gang and Alfie Solomon in the racecourse wars of 1921.

The Power of Parker, BBC One, 9.30 pm

Nineties set comedy starring Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill as a roguish businessman in 1990s Stockport.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, featuring Florence Pugh in the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica

Streaming

Ahsoka, Disney+, Wednesday

Can Disney and Star Wars build on the good will generated by Andor with Rosario Dawson’s new Jedi spin-off saga Ahsoka?

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Disney+, Wednesday

Florence Pugh, Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher are among the stars going for a romp in the wild with survival expert Grylls.

Invasion, Apple TV+, Wednesday

Series one of this alien invasion caper was so slow moving you could almost feel time shuddering to a halt. Will season two put the boot in?