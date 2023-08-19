Radio Highlights: Marty Whelan oversees the RTÉ Concert Orchestra on LyricFM

SATURDAY

Daybreak

LyricFM, 7am

Morning moods and music with Elspeth Hanson — and, at 9.15am, Irish Examiner columnist Anja Murray explores the hidden world of ants in Ireland in Nature File.

Louder Than Bombs: The Smiths in Ireland, Nov ’84

RTÉ 1, 2pm

David Coughlan narrates a look at a world before Morrissey’s current tragicomic state, to when The Smiths, one of the biggest bands of the 1980s, navigated their roots and Troubles-era tumult, to tour Ireland in 1984 — from Cork’s old Savoy Theatre, to a community centre in Donegal.

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

La Tempesta by Halévy: Paul Herriott brings us the story of the survivors of a shipwreck — Francesco Cilluffo conducts the Wexford Festival Opera Orchestra and Chorus in this broadcast premiere.

SUNDAY

Cosy Corner

RTÉ Jr, 7.30pm

Sleepy and comforting music, stories, and meditations from all over the world — wind the smallies down at the end of a long week.

Pádraig Mac Aodhagáin and Conor O’Sullivan in concert in Ennis; Monday, 1.30pm; R na G.

MONDAY

Camchuairt an Chonsairtín

R na G, 1.30pm

A concert from Pádraig Mac Aodhagáin and Conor O’Sullivan, recorded during the Consairtín festival in Ennis in April.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 6.30pm

Richard Aldous reviews Noel O’Regan’s debut novel Though the Bodies Fall, set in his native Kerry.

TUESDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

Maestro Gavin Maloney commands the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, as composer and harpist Anne-Marie O’Farrell stars in the Irish premiere of her work, In Light Anew.

Cuimhní Ceoil

R na G, 2.05pm

Tristan Rosenstock’s guest is poet Seosamh Ó Murchú — whose picks include hymns that were played in his home growing up in Wexford, as well as traditional music from Palestine that touches him deeply.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

Organist Joseph Nolan stars for the tenebrous beauty of Poulenc’s Concerto for Organ, while maestro Johannes Fritzsch charts the mystery of Elgar’s Enigma Variations Op 36.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Belfast poet Leontia Flynn talks to Kay Sheehy about her new poetry collection, Taking Liberties; film director Ira Sachs in interview about his new film, Passages, starring Ben Whishaw.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Author Tom Morris discusses his much-anticipated new book of short stories, Open Up.

Séasúr Ceoil an Earraigh ’23

R na G, 7pm

Live traditional music from Mike McGoldrick, Dezi Donnelly, Ed Boyd, Alan Kelly, and Seána Davey, recorded at Stiúideo Cuan, An Spidéal.

What’s for Dinner?

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

A new series featuring lots of tasty, easy, and quick meals that are perfect for junior chefs — including veggie, vegan, and gluten-free options.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

To mark the recent 30th anniversary of their breakthrough Last Splash album, Dan Hegarty presents live highlights from US indie outfit The Breeders, recorded in Copenhagen earlier this year.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Marty in the... Evening?: Classical, popular, film, musicals, jazz, and more from the RTÉ Concert Orchestra in melodic, multifaceted mélange, all presented by the moustachioed man himself in his own matchless manner.

SCÉALTA

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Is sraith dhraíochtúil scéalta Gaeilge í Scéalta atá scríofa agus curtha i láthair ag roinnt de na scríbhneoirí agus na taibheoirí is fearr in Éirinn.