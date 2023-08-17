Question of Taste: Diarmuid Mac Gloinn of Ye Vagabonds

Diarmuid Mac Gloinn from Carlow, along with his brother Brían, is a member of Ye Vagabonds. The band plays original and traditional folk music. Ye Vagabonds will host the final event at the upcoming Sounds From a Safe Harbour festival, collaborating with an exciting group of artists for a once-off gig called Lighthouse Constellations.
We both recently read Rick Rubin'swhich is a great book to read when you’re working on a creative project. He has a very mystical or even spiritual view of creativity but he offers very solid practical advice including such nuggets as: “impatience is an argument with reality”.
Neithernor really did it for me but I did recently see the latest animated movie and was impressed with the animation and laughed a lot at the jokes.
in Bord Gáis Theatre, if that counts. If we’re talking just straight-up music gigs, then it has to be the Crash Ensemble playing by Philip Glass in The Complex.
'Beehive' by Niamh Bury, a stunning first single by our good friend Niamh. Gorgeous singing, great lyrics, beautiful arrangement.
Hard to be specific. As a kid I was really into my parents' record player so my Dad had to teach me how to use it properly so I didn’t damage the records. That’s how I ended up being really into Simon and Garfunkel. I loved the songs 'America' and 'Punky’s Dilemma'.
I feel like the best gigs we see aren’t just the ones where the “best” musicians are playing. A really great gig is about the venue, the sound, the crowd, the specific friends you’re with, the energy in the room. We saw Rozi Plain in the Kino a few years back and there was something very joyful and special about that whole experience. It would be hard to beat it.
I recently watchedand can’t wait for another season. Brían just recently started watching for the first time.
Dublin Digital Radio, John Kelly’s Mystery Train always, Blindboy, Song Exploder.
We’re not curating a festival. We are, however, curating a night at SFSH festival and it’s going to be pretty dreamy but we can’t tell you who the artists are yet…
Richie Kavanagh shook our hands at a ploughing championship in 2002. We’ll forever regret not having taken a photograph of the occasion.
Ireland in the third century BC because no one has any idea what that would have sounded like. It’d be pretty amazing to find out.
Along with Anja Murray, Brían has been involved in producing radio series about trees and birds for Lyric FM. We grew up with an avid bird watcher and conservationist for a Dad so it’s always in our consciousness. We try to read up, stay informed and do whatever we can.
- Sounds From a Safe Harbour in association with Quiet Lights festival, present Ye Vagabonds ‘Lighthouse Constellations’, an evening of collaborations at Cork Opera House, Sunday, September 10 at 6pm. soundsfromasafeharbour.com