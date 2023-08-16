Here’s where Tom Grennan, Lyra and CMAT will play their surprise Cork gigs tomorrow night

Hot on the heels of his show-stopping performance at Glastonbury earlier this year, singer Tom Grennan is playing a surprise gig in Cork on Thursday evening. The singer-songwriter, whose music has accumulated over 1.3 billion streams on Spotify alone, is one of just three exclusive acts announced by Heineken Live Access to celebrate 150 years of the brand.

Choice Music Winner CMAT and festival favourite Lyra will also take to the stage at two iconic Cork venues for tomorrow night’s event that’s set to be 150 minutes long to mark the occasion.

Heineken Live Access presents Tom Grennan, CMAT and Lyra in surprise Cork gigs

Bedford-born Grennan’s new album, What Ifs and Maybes went straight in at number one on the UK Albums Chart, while his platinum-selling anthems ‘Little Bit Of Love and ‘By Your Side’ scored in the top three most played songs of 2021.

The 27-year-old will be supported by Cork’s own Lyra at the Pav in Cork City. Lyra has performed at festivals Electric Picnic and Latitude after releasing her brand new single ‘You’ in March.

“I’m so excited to play at Heineken Live Access in Cork, there’s no better feeling than performing on home soil," Lyra said. "I might be biased but the atmosphere is always amazing in Cork city. Looking forward to raising a glass to 150 years of good times with Heineken. See you at The Pav.”

CMAT will also play at Cork's Crane Lane

Irish singer-songwriter CMAT has travelled back from LA to play in the nearby Crane Lane venue. CMAT released her debut album ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’ in 2022 and entered the Irish Album Charts at number one. Iconic DJ and broadcaster Sally Cinnamon, who has over 20 years of experience behind the decks, is supporting.

At 6pm Thursday evening, music fans will have the chance to secure one of just 150 wristbands available for each gig by visiting Heineken.com. Tickets are free and will be exchanged on the night for a wristband that will give #LiveAccess to one of the gigs. You must be over 21 to attend and ID is required for entry.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night's event, Heineken’s Michelle Rowley says it’s an exciting opportunity to celebrate the brand's 150-year milestone and it's history in Cork, which she describes as “such an important place for the Heineken® brand, and home to our brewery. We love the vibrant pub scene in Cork and the good times pubs play home to. We’ve picked two fantastic venues to host our 150 year celebration: bringing 150 minutes of unmissable music with a stellar line up of acts."