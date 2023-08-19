And all that jazz: The Irish Free State and 'the devil's music'

The uniquely Irish concept of “notions”– we scorn them, but sometimes we need them.

When it came to an overlooked cultural era in Ireland, notions were essential.

A new book, titled A Year of Glory and Gold: 1932 - Ireland’s Jazz Age, features a line from The Irish Times on its first page: “The first decade of the Irish Free State coincided with the Golden Age of jazz... wireless and gramophone bringing infectious rhythms, dancehalls, fancy notions.”

Forget East Egg – this was jazz in Easky and Dunmore East.

For the author, Kevin Kearns, the discovery of Ireland’s very own Jazz age was a surprise.

Now 83, the American had written 16 books on Ireland, often focussing on bleaker historical aspects such as life in the tenements.

Using contemporary newspaper reports as scaffolding, A Year of Glory and Gold reviews not just the sweep of Jazz as returning migrants jived around, but also looks at other culturally significant events, such as Jack Doyle’s exploits in the boxing ring, the genesis of the Irish sweepstakes, the Ireland team’s medal-winning efforts at the Olympic Games and its very own “gold rush”.

It turns out it was a heady time and one that, for Kearns, Professor Emeritus at the University of Northern Colorado, was a chance discovery.

“I didn’t intend to write this book,” Kearns says. “I was looking through the Irish Newspaper Archives looking for another topic in 2017 and I came across the year [1932].

“I had the same perception of the 1930s as a bleak decade, but I came across the year 1932 and I stumbled across so many events and achievements in 1932 that were exciting. 1932 was a stunning paradox.”

Until recent decades, Ireland was marked by outgoing migration and its effects, but as Kearns discovered, the Great Depression in the US meant some Irish people began to have second thoughts about settling down in their new home.

Some returned to Ireland and brought with them Jazz. According to Kearns: “Some elderly Irish women were known to faint when they saw it.”

Advertisement for The Gramophone Company in the June 1907 edition of The Graphic, a weekly illustrated newspaper, published in London from 1869 to 1932. © Classic Image/Alamy Stock Photo

Many in authority, and particularly within the Church, viewed it with antipathy. “The music was reviled as the devil's music,” Kevin says.

Yet it was a thrill to younger people, leading to cropped hair, more flamboyant clothing, and often uninhibited dancing.

According to the book: “Unlicensed jazz dancehalls were flourishing in rural counties such as Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Galway, Kerry, and Leitrim as they became alluring entertainment for the younger generations.

“The dancehall jazz scenes grew wilder as the music became louder and ‘hotter’, whether from a live band or a gramophone.

“Complaints from local folk grew but despite the best efforts of local gardaí, priests, and justices it was often to no avail. The jazz craze could not be extinguished.”

Kearns stresses that unlike some youth culture trends, jazz in Ireland was not limited to urban areas. “In fact, the proliferation of the dancehalls, the majority of them were not in Dublin, the vast majority of them were out in every country.

In fact, Dublin in my book is the least cited because it was easier in Dublin because of the church and the guards to control it.

Jazz fever wasn’t for everyone and was a dividing line between the generations.

Kearns writes that “older folk variously dismissed it, tolerated it or found it benign and ‘bouncy’.

“But a good many critics voiced disapproval if not condemnation.”

According to The Evening Herald at the time: ‘To some, Jazz has the charms that soothe the savage beast, but they arouse in another man an irritation which often results in a desire to commit murder.’”

Elsewhere, Kearns’s book states that in rural western counties like Mayo, Donegal, Galway, Sligo and Kerry, the younger generations sought a “good time” by attending the proliferating unlicensed jazz dances.

Many became all-night affairs, unsupervised and commonly fuelled by local poitín.

Gardaí and clergy had little success in trying to control them.

Justice Conroy in Co Mayo condemned the often wild bohemian dances as ”pits of Satan” that corrupted morals and traditional Irish culture.

But there was more than that going on at the time.

Car races became more popular, while households also became fixated on the search for gold, sparked in part by the idea that gold may have washed ashore from wrecks such as that of the Lusitania, alongside a drive by gold dealers around the country for items that may have been hoarded over previous decades

According to Kearns, “a battered old timepiece or great-grandfather’s creepy false teeth were suddenly treasures with value”.

Portrait of boxer Jack Doyle. © Zuma Press, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo

On top of this came Jack Doyle’s high-profile bouts, the Irish Giant from Cobh capturing the nation’s imagination. As Kearns writes: “There was a freshness about him that was emblematic of the new Irish Free State ... he fit the times.”

More sporting success came at the Olympic Games, with gold medals for Pat O’Callaghan in the hammer throw and for Bob Tisdall in the 400 metres.

There was even some international glamour when Amelia Earhart landed with a bump in Ireland after her solo transatlantic air crossing.

For Kearns, the Jazz Age in Ireland crested in 1932, but the flappers danced and partied across the early years of the decade and it was 1935 before jazz swung out of fashion.

Part of the reason was the introduction in 1935 of the new Act requiring the licensing of dancehalls; the authorities had finally put manners on the scene.

Viewed in isolation, Ireland’s “Jazz Age” might seem to be a blip, a cultural tremor.

But Kevin Kearns doesn’t dismiss the idea that the swinging years of the early 1930s was, instead, a kind of bookmark for the country.

The revolutionary tumult of the 1916 Easter Rising, independence and cultural touchstones such as the premiere of JM Synge’s The Playboy of the Western World, Yeats’s Easter 1916 and James Joyce’s incendiary masterpiece, Ulysses, had all emerged not long beforehand.

“It had run its course,” Kearns says of the jazz period. “By 1935 there were other exciting things, but the timing was just right to allow all these things to coalesce.

“Another reason that the Jazz [Age] waned by 1935 was the spectre of Hitler and the Third Reich and what was on the horizon. People were worried.”

Within a few years, Ireland was experiencing the Emergency and the world was at war. It is also important to note that 1932 was also the year that Fianna Fáil came to power after a decade of government by Cumann na nGaedheal and, lest anyone get the idea that Ireland was in full louche mode, it was also the year the Eucharistic Congress was held in Dublin, an event that included a procession said to have included 20,000 priests.

Ireland went from the shag and the Charleston to de Valera and dancing at the crossroads.

Kearns sees some parallels between the various scenes of the 1930s and the world today, not least the developing climate crisis, what he refers to as the stresses of “the Covid Age” and the turmoil in his native USA caused by Trump and his various machinations.

“One of the great mistakes of my life,” is how he describes his failure to take out dual citizenship.

“In this country life is pretty bleak, it’s outright depressing, Trump and all that carries, he has destroyed everything I have believed in. We do live in a very gloomy age, and getting up every single morning since 2017 and writing about this was the bright part of my life.”

He wants the book to be a “tonic” for those who read it. He thinks he might read it again himself.

Maybe there’s something about those swinging chords and that sense of youthful abandon that is eternally optimistic, best summed up a description from Kearns of the Irish sweepstakes, and its extraordinary prizes: “It was beyond fantasy.”