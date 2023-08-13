Beginner's Pluck: Noel O'Regan

Grandson of a famous Kerry footballer, Noel was sporty. But at 13, holidaying in France, he discovered reading.
“I brought two books with me – then stole my mother’s and father’s,” he says.
“By the end of the holiday, I knew I wanted to be a writer.”
He started with ‘terrible’ short stories, and at college, taking workshops with Claire Keegan, started to write seriously.
1985 in Tralee.
CBS Tralee. (The Green.) University College Cork, English and philosophy. MA, Anglo-Irish Literature, Home: Currently between Kerry and London.
Partner, Lisa.
Freelance editing.
“I’d play football for Kerry.”
John McGahern; Claire Keegan; Annie Proulx; Ron Rash; Tim Robinson; Sarah Hall.
“I’m jumping between three projects.”
Persevere.
- Though the Bodies Fall;
Micheál Burns lives alone in his childhood home near the edge of a Kerry cliff.
It’s stunning, but attracts the suicidal.
Helping his mother ‘save’ the desperate ruined his young life, but he now feels compelled to continue her work.
- A beautiful, haunting tale that lingers in the mind. I loved it.