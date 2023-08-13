Beginner's Pluck: Noel O'Regan

Grandson of a famous Kerry footballer, Noel was sporty. But at 13, holidaying in France, he discovered reading.

“I brought two books with me – then stole my mother’s and father’s,” he says.

“By the end of the holiday, I knew I wanted to be a writer.”

He started with ‘terrible’ short stories, and at college, taking workshops with Claire Keegan, started to write seriously.

“To fund myself, I worked part-time in a newsagents in Cork, then for an educational publishing company.”

Moving to London, he interned with Hamish Hamilton. And I worked at Foyles for a time.”

Meanwhile, he was working himself into the emerging writer’s scene in Ireland, writing short stories for literary magazines and winning competitions.

“The Sean Dunne Young Writer’s Award in 2012 was the big one,” he says.

Moving back to Ireland, Noel became Writer in Residence for Kerry County Council.

By 2015, with money saved, he decided to find an agent and write his first novel.

“In the first week of January, I locked myself away on the coast of Kerry, but after two weeks I had borderline pneumonia. That book never came together.”

After another, brief sojourn in London, Noel began work as a desk editor for Mercier Press in Cork.

“I was there until the pandemic. That’s when I wrote the debut, though I’d taken notes for it in 2018.”

Last year Sean gained an Arts Council Award along with his book deal.

Who is Noel O’Regan?

Date of birth: 1985 in Tralee.

Education: CBS Tralee. (The Green.) University College Cork, English and philosophy. MA, Anglo-Irish Literature, Home: Currently between Kerry and London.

Family: Partner, Lisa.

The Day Job: Freelance editing.

In Another Life: “I’d play football for Kerry.”

Favourite Writers: John McGahern; Claire Keegan; Annie Proulx; Ron Rash; Tim Robinson; Sarah Hall.

Second Book: “I’m jumping between three projects.”

Top Tip: Persevere.

Website: www.noeloregan.com

The Debut

Though the Bodies Fall, by Noel O’Regan

Though the Bodies Fall;

Granta: €15.08. Kindle: €11.00.

Micheál Burns lives alone in his childhood home near the edge of a Kerry cliff. It’s stunning, but attracts the suicidal. Helping his mother ‘save’ the desperate ruined his young life, but he now feels compelled to continue her work.

The Verdict: A beautiful, haunting tale that lingers in the mind. I loved it.