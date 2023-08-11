Film Review: Face Down examines the generational impact of a single violent act

"Thomas Niedermayer — who was also the West German consul — was kidnapped to secure the transfer of IRA members Dolors and Marian Price from an English prison"
Film Review: Face Down examines the generational impact of a single violent act

Tanya Williams-Powell, granddaughter of Thomas Niedermayer, who was abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1973, speaking at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast, over the family's grief almost fifty years on following his murder. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023.

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 17:00
Declan Burke

  • Face Down: The Disappearance of Thomas Niedermayer
  • ★★★★☆
  • Cinema release

Face Down: The Disappearance of Thomas Niedermayer (12A) opens in Belfast in 1973 with the abduction of the German industrialist who was then the general manager of the Grundig plant in the city.

In political terms, Niedermayer — who was also the West German consul — was kidnapped to secure the transfer of IRA members Dolors and Marian Price from an English prison.

But Gerry Gregg’s film, which is adapted from his own book by David Blake Knox, is as invested in the personal as it is the political: the story is told by Thomas Niedermayer’s granddaughters Tanya and Rachel, as they explore the facts of the kidnapping, the long silence that followed his abduction — the IRA initially claimed responsibility before disavowing involvement – and the litany of tragedies that followed in its wake.

For a documentary that largely employs talking heads, photographs, and grim black-and-white footage of ‘the Troubles’, and keeps dramatic reconstructions to the bare minimum, Face Down is as gripping as any thriller, albeit a thriller that is deeply rooted in the harrowing consequences for Thomas’s wife Ingeborg and his daughters, Gabrielle and Renate.

A powerful, haunting film about how a single violent act can devastate an entire family down through successive generations, Face Down makes for compulsive viewing.

Read More

Safe Harbour festival in Cork announces Cillian Murphy premiere and more new shows

More in this section

Robbie Robertson Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies aged 80
Film Review: L’immensità is an absorbing family drama Film Review: L’immensità is an absorbing family drama
Safe Harbour festival in Cork announces Cillian Murphy premiere and more new shows Safe Harbour festival in Cork announces Cillian Murphy premiere and more new shows
#Unwind
<p>10-year-old Holly Fealey from Brosna, Co Kerry, pictured with Michael Flatley at the opening night of The Lord of The Dance at Cork Opera House. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM Photo</p>

Watch: Lord of the Dance opens at Cork Opera House with surprise guest

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd