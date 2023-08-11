Film Review: L’immensità is an absorbing family drama

"Blending religion, gender identity, infidelity, and some gorgeously recreated Italian pop music from the era, the film skewers Italian machismo and concepts of the idealised nuclear family."
Penélope Cruz and Luana Giuliani, starring in L'immensità

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 15:00
Declan Burke

  • L’immensità
  • ★★★★☆
  • Cinema release

L’immensità (12A) stars Penélope Cruz as Clara, a Spanish woman married to the womanising Felice (Vincenzo Amato) in 1970s Rome. 

Desperate to maintain a façade of normality for the sake of children — Adri (Luana Giuliani), Gino (Patrizio Francioni), and Diana (Maria Chiara Goretti) — Clara is an inventive, playful mother who thinks nothing of making a song-and-dance routine of laying the table for dinner.

The adolescent Adri isn’t fooled, however; besides, Adri has issues of her own. Convinced that she is an ‘alien’ who was ‘made wrong’, Adri identifies as a boy.

When she meets Sara (Penélope Nieto Conti), the daughter of migrant workers, the pair develop a mutual crush – except Sara believes that Adri is Andrew, and has no reason to believe otherwise.

Co-written and directed by Emanuele Crialese, L’immensità is an absorbing family drama seen largely from Adri’s perspective.

The most important relationship is that between Clara and Adri, with the clash between teenager and mother played out in starkly binary terms: Clara affects a carefree, child-like imagination, while her daughter point-blank refuses to play her escapist games. 

Blending religion, gender identity, infidelity, and some gorgeously recreated Italian pop music from the era, the film skewers Italian machismo and concepts of the idealised nuclear family.

The always reliable Penélope Cruz is superb as the emotionally conflicted Clara, but Luana Giuliani is the real star and emotional core as the brooding, rebellious Adri, who demands that the world take him seriously, and on his own terms.
(cinema release)

