It’s not every day you see a video game adaptation that’s based on a true story, but then Gran Turismo (12A) isn’t just a video game – it’s an incredibly precise driving simulator, as Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) is at pains to explain.

A 19-year-old growing up in Cardiff in the shadow of his ex-professional footballer father Steve (Djimon Hounsou), Jann’s only ambition in life is to excel behind the wheel of his virtual reality car. A dead end, according to Steve, until Jann and his peers are invited to participate in the Gran Turismo Academy.

The brainchild of Nissan marketing head Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom), the GT Academy will identify the best ‘sim racers’ in the world, and then put them into real racing cars to compete in professional motor sport. Will Jann make the cut?

Written by Jason Hall, Zach Baylin, and Alex Tse, and directed by Neill Blomkamp, the early stages of Gran Turismo pass by like so many levels in a computer game as Yann achieves his goals and progresses deeper into the ‘game’.

But real-life motor-racing is no game, as Chief Engineer Jack Salter (David Harbour) explains; it’s life-or-death combat in which a split-second’s indecision can result in tragedy.

Harbour is terrific here as the ‘flamed-out has-been’ veteran of the world of motorsport, a voice of reason who anchors Jann’s flights of fancy (Jann has a habit of imagining himself in a real racing car whilst at his computer console, and imagining himself at his console when in the midst of an actual race).

Archie Madekwe, for his part, is a likeable presence as the shy but ambitious gamer who understands that the GT Academy represents his only shot at living his ‘impossible dream’, while Djimon Hounsou provides strong support as a father who is understandably fearful about his son stepping out of his bedroom into the maelstrom of the racing world.