TV and Streaming Highlights: The All-Ireland Peil na mBan final kicks off

Saturday

Champion, BBC One, 9.15pm

As famous British rapper Bosco Champion attempts a comeback, his dutiful sister Vita discovers that her own talent could take her to the top.

As Vita’s career goes from strength to strength, and Bosco’s life seems to fall apart, will Vita finally be able to step away from her dysfunctional family and into her future?

The Everly Brothers: Songs Of Innocence and Experience, BBC Two, 9pm

1984 film about the Everly Brothers, among the most successful and revered of the early rock 'n' roll giants, who influenced the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, and the Beach Boys.

Fleadh 2023 Live, TG4, 9.30pm

Aoife Ní Thuairisg, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, and Peadar Ó Goill land in Mullingar for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2023, the world's largest festival of Irish music, song, and dance.

From well-known names to newly crowned All-Ireland champions, audiences will be treated to four consecutive nights of live entertainment coming from the town where the very first Fleadh Cheoil was held in 1951.

Featuring the cream of talent from home and abroad, Fleadh 2023 promises to be unmissable television.

Sunday

Peil na mBan Beo, TG4, 3.40pm

Live coverage of the Ladies Football Craobh TG4 All Ireland Senior Final between Dublin and Kerry – a repeat of the men’s final. Presented by Máire Ní Bhraonáin.

World On Fire, BBC One, 9pm

Soapy WWII drama. Tragedy strikes at the heart of Harry’s unit as the siege drags on in Tobruk. In Manchester, Kasia is confronted by more of the horrors of war. In France, romance blossoms between David and Henriette.

Crazy Rich Agents, BBC Two, 9pm

Vanesa lands a €15 million villa overlooking Monaco. Georgie has a tricky meeting with a veteran broker. Aly tries to convince a contact to list his house in Knightsbridge.

Monday

Panorama: Beyond Human – Artificial Intelligence and Us, BBC One, 8pm

Reporter Lara Lewington speaks to some of the so-called “godfathers” of AI about their hopes and fears, and she meets researchers developing technology allowing computers to read emotions and minds.

Extraordinary Portraits, BBC One, 8.30pm

President of the UK’s Royal Institute of Oil Painters, Adebanji Alade, takes on the challenge of painting the whole Edwards family: six people from three generations.

In The Name Of Gerry Conlon, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

In the Name of Gerry Conlon, a new documentary by Lorenzo Mosica shares the story of Guildford Four's Gerry Conlon.

In this intimate new documentary, Gerry shares his story of 15 years in prison and life after release.

He speaks about the biopic “In the Name of the Father”, depression, drug use, and how he found meaning in life by fighting for others in similar cases of miscarriages of justice.

Tuesday

Ar Son na Poblachta, TG4, 8pm

This programme focuses on the role played by a group of Capuchin Franciscans to end the Rising and change the path of Ireland's history.

Easter Week 1916 and Dublin City is in chaos. Amongst the wreckage is a British Army vehicle - its mission is to end all destruction and killing.

Countryfile, BBC Two, 9.15pm

In South West England, Ellie Harrison visits Nature in Art, the world’s first museum and art gallery dedicated to art inspired by nature.

Wednesday

Báisteach, TG4, 7.30pm

Báisteach delves into some of the mysteries behind this most commonplace phenomenon: rain.

In this first episode, we discover the science of the raindrops which we rely on for our survival.

Seán Mac an tSíthigh travels to Fermanagh's Marble Arch Caves where the impact of raindrops that fell thousands of years ago can still be seen today and he meets one of Ireland's voluntary weather observers who track the country's annual rainfall.

In the United Arab Emirates Seán discovers the lengths that the country goes to to make it rain.

Live From The Apollo, BBC Two, 10pm

A celebration of LGBT+ stand-up comedy at the BBC, taken from over 14 series showcasing all the funniest bits from the LGBT+ stars who have appeared on Live at the Apollo.

Thursday

Who Do You Think You Are?, BBC One, 9pm

Celebrity genealogy series. Michelle Keegan uncovers some exceptional women on her family tree, including a special connection to the suffragettes.

Inside The Factory: Vacuums, BBC Two, 9pm

Gregg Wallace visits a huge vacuum cleaner factory in the heart of Somerset and follows their biggest seller, the Henry vacuum cleaner in bright red.

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland, RTÉ One, 10.10pm

When the Good Friday Agreement is finalised in April 1998, there is optimism about new beginnings.

But conflict has exacted a heavy cost. Its effects on victims and survivors are lasting and significant.

Friday

John Torode’s Ireland, RTÉ One, 7.35pm

In the final episode, John enjoys an off-road tour of Inis Mór. Then, he meets a goat farmer who makes award-winning cheeses and forages for seaweed.

de Valera i Meiriceá, TG4, 7.30pm

Part one of the extraordinary story of how Éamon de Valera stowed away on a ship to America in 1919 and announced himself in the lobby of the world's most expensive hotel as "The First President of Ireland".

In truth, de Valera was a wanted man and Ireland was still part of the British Empire. Immediately Irish America makes him a star.

Then it all goes incredibly wrong. The struggle for control that erupts between him and the leaders of Irish-America threatens to derail his entire mission in America and at stake is the future of the fledgling Irish Republic.

The Real Peaky Blinders, BBC Two, 9pm

The origins of the real Peaky Blinders, a mass street gang phenomenon that arose in Birmingham at the end of the 19th century.

At Home with the Furys, Netflix

At Home With The Furys, Netflix, Wednesday



Netflix has exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world (above) as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family, including wife Paris, father John, his six children and his brother Tommy Fury with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Shelter, Prime Video, Friday



Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their suburban community.