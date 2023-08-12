Radio Highlights: Lankum take centre-stage on Radio 1

Elsewhere: action from the Fleadh Cheoil; the best alternative music of 2023 so far; and songs to soothe the soul
Lankum in concert at the Opera House, Cork. Dublin gigs from earlier this year make the air on Radio 1; Sunday, 6pm. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

Ríl an Ródaí 

R na G, 1.20pm 

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann has been in full swing this week in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and R na G's Ródaí outside-broadcast unit continues the coverage.

SUNDAY 

Gig on One: Lankum 

RTÉ 1, 6pm 

Standing at the generational vanguard of the living tradition are Dublin outfit Lankum, bridging the gap between the spirit & history of traditional music, and the modern avant-garde. Highlights from their Vicar Street gigs earlier this year.

Sleaford Mods: among Dan Hegarty's 2023 picks; Monday, 11pm; 2FM

MONDAY 

An Chéad Ghlúin Eile 

R na G, 2.30pm 

Séamus Ó Scanláin is joined by Rút Ní Theimhneáin, a young Irish speaker with South American and Dublin roots, about life as she sees it, her upbringing in a multicultural house, and her plans for the future.

The Neighbourhood 

RTÉ Jr, 7pm 

Catch up on an award-winning series of stories for young people, set in a familiar place so many of us know... narrated and voice-acted by acclaimed actor Ciaran Hinds.

The Alternative 

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty looks at some of his favourite music of 2023 so far, with tunes and interviews from The Murder Capital, Caroline Polachek, Sleaford Mods, and Everything Shook.

TUESDAY 

The Full Score 

Lyric FM, 1pm

In a special performance, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra presents 'Lullabies and Music for Sleep: Songs to Soothe the Soul', with guest artists Síle Denvir and Martin McCann.

Cuimhní Ceoil 

R na G, 2.05pm 

Tristan Rosenstock speaks with Sibéal Davitt, whose selection of music includes the electronic dance music of her younger days, and music from Pink Floyd that was playing while she gave birth.

Arena

RTÉ1, 6.30pm

Steven Benedict on Jack Nicholson, as the iconic Hollywood actor turns 80.

The Alternative 

2FM, 11pm 

Back into the Session Archives with Dan Hegarty: live tracks from Cork shoegazers Emperor Of Ice Cream (1992), Meath indie-poppers HamsandwicH (2010), and Belfast singer & songwriter Daire Heffernan (2022).

WEDNESDAY

Scríbhneoirí an tSléibhe 

R na G, 1.30pm

A new series exploring intergenerational trauma in a post-conflict society through the experiences and creative writings of Belfast-based creative writing group Scríbhneoirí an tSléibhe.

Lyric Live 

LyricFM, 7pm

Live from the Kilkenny Arts Festival, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra presents 'Sweeney', a song cycle based on Séamus Heaney's 'Sweeney Astray'.

Unheard 

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with musicians and music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.

THURSDAY

Séasúr Ceoil an Earraigh ’23 

R na G, 7pm

More live action from Stiúdeo Cuán in An Spidéal in the first of a new series: a concert with Paddy Keenan, Dermot Byrne and Alan Burke.

The Alternative 

2FM, 11pm

Live action from Barcelona's Primavera Sound Festival, earlier this year, featuring multi-award-winning UK artist, producer, and musician Nia Archives.

FRIDAY

Cosy Corner 

RTÉ Jr, 12.30pm 

Mindfulness, meditation, relaxing music and stories to help your smallies unwind - broadcasting daily at the same time.

