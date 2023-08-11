TV Review: Painkiller should be a slam-dunk - but it's painfully bad

Painkiller (Netflix) is puzzlingly bad. It’s a slam-dunk story, how a pharmaceutical company developed OxyContin (a painkiller based on powerful opioids, the type normally found in end-of-life cancer treatments), and persuaded the regulators in the US to allow its use for everyday pain treatment under the supervision of a doctor.
The ensuing epidemic of addiction and death ravaged families and communities across America, triggering a long fight for justice against company, Purdue Pharma, and the Sackler family that controlled it.