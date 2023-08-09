Safe Harbour festival in Cork announces Cillian Murphy premiere and more new shows

Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival has announced its last brace of ticketed live and cinema programming for its 2023 instalment in September, in Cork city.

Taking place between Thursday, September 7 and Sunday, September 10, the festival has added a new film from Cillian Murphy, new theatre work from Enda Walsh, and an expansive live music offering to a four-day line-up of previously-announced music, performance and conversation events, which organisers are calling "the biggest to date".

Cillian Murphy in All of This Unreal Time.

Friday, September 8 sees the Irish premiere of All of this Unreal Time at Triskel Christchurch - a short film starring Cillian Murphy, written by celebrated author Max Porter (Grief Is The Thing With Feathers), directed by Aoife McArdle, and featuring music by festival co-curators Aaron & Bryce Dessner (The National), and UK electronic producer Jon Hopkins. The 24-minute film was originally commissioned and produced by Manchester International Festival in 2021.

On Saturday 9 and Sunday 10, the festival stages a co-production with the Abbey Theatre of Untitled Song Cycle, by festival co-curator Enda Walsh and Anna Mullarkey, at the Cork Arts Theatre; sung by Aoife Duffin with projections by Jack Phelan - a work-in-progress detailing the impact of bullying and memory on a woman who leaves her small town.

Alex Somers' Liminal Soundbath in action

American composer and musician Alex Somers, and special guests, head to the Marina Market on Saturday, September 9 at 10pm, providing "a way of experiencing music in a live environment where slowing down, focussing on your senses and being present in the moment are the aim", according to the Sigur Rós producer - patrons are encouraged to bring their yoga mats.

Mayfield punks Pretty Happy take to the Opera House's Green Room on Friday, September 8; and Cork-based singer and songwriter Elaine Malone launches debut LP Pyrrhic on Saturday, September 9, at the same venue.

Meanwhile, at the newly-refurbished Pavilion venue on Carey's Lane, Saturday September 9 sees a midday performance from Rónán Ó Snodaigh (Kíla) and Myles O'Reilly, with songs from new album The Beautiful Road representing a crossover of tradition and ambient music. American songwriter and producer Caroline Rose will also perform at the venue that afternoon.

The Pav also plays host to the festival's late-night club, with DJ Sally Cinnamon anchoring proceedings with special guests on the Friday and Saturday nights.

Scottish piper Brighde Chaimbeul is among those performing on the festival's residency programme

Speaking on a heavily-loaded announcement, Festival Director Mary Hickson says: "This is the biggest SFSH to date - we are really pushing the boat out this year. We have one more piece of information to come later this month that will connect everything. You'll see special guests listed on many events, we plan to share these details with you soon.

"Working with The Abbey is a huge deal for the festival, we're thrilled to be working with them to bring Enda and his team back to Cork for the week to workshop ‘Untitled Song Cycle’ and share their work in progress with an audience. The final work will be produced for The Abbey Theatre at a later date.

"Presenting the Irish Premiere of ‘All of This Unreal Time’ in our home town of Cork is very important for Cillian and I. Add our incredible director, Aoife McArdle to this and we have a lot to celebrate together on Irish soil."

The announcements join a stacked festival line-up, including major independent music artists like Feist, Wilco and supergroup Bonny Light Horseman; Ye Vagabonds' Lighthouse Constellations residency, including Anna B Savage & Brìghde Chaimbeul, Cormac Begley, Crash Ensemble and more; and experiences like Teac Damsa’s How to Be a Dancer, Luke Murphy’s Volcano, and much more besides.

Sounds from a Safe Harbour happens from Thursday September 7 to Sunday September 10. For more information and tickets, head to: www.soundsfromasafeharbour.com, with more details on upcoming artist-residency performances and other surprises coming soon.