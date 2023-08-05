Radio Highlights: Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann agus Seosamh Ó hÉanaí ar R na G

Plus: sean-nós classics meet orchestral splendour on LyricFM; the week's new cinema on Arena; and Radio 1 comes live from All Together Now
Traditional Irish musical instruments in full swing: beidh an Fleadh Ceoil ar siúl an deireadh seachtain seo chugainn, agus beidh an Ródaí R na G ann! Picture: Andy Jay

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

Irish singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland on 3rd February 2012. Pic: David Corio/Redferns
RADIO REWIND

The John Creedon Show 

RTÉ.ie 

The Wednesday, July 26 edition of the Cork broadcaster's evening shift happened right as the nation learned of the death of iconic singer and songwriter Sinéad O'Connor - and Creedon simply lets the music do the talking. 

A heartbreaking and poignant listen, but an expertly-curated, patiently-paced overview of a body of music that more than equals the might of the voice, and conviction of the woman, that delivered it.

SATURDAY 

DJ for a Day 

RTÉ Jr, 4pm 

Young DJ Daithí digs into his pop faves - if your junior selector (ages 5-12) fancies a go, email junior@rte.ie.

Opera Night 

LyricFM, 7pm 

Bizet’s Carmen - a searing drama about a free-spirited woman and the soldier determined to win her. The Vienna State Opera Orchestra and Chorus is conducted by Andres Orozco-Estrada.

SUNDAY 

Classical Kids 

RTÉ Jr, 10am 

Classical violinist Megan Churcher weaves story and magic through a soundtrack of classical music, for the ideal family start to a Sunday.

All Together Now 

RTÉ 1, 6pm 

If you've missed a ticket to the big festival in Waterford, Radio 1 has interviews, highlights, and specially-recorded sessions, overseen by Louise Duffy.

Seosamh Ó hEanaí: the subject of a lecture on R na G, Monday, 9.15am
MONDAY 

Iris Aniar 

R na G, 9.15am 

A lecture by Lillis Ó Laoire about the legendary sean-nós singer Seosamh Ó hÉanaí - and how his American excursion generated respect for the art form on the world stage.

Camchuairt an Chonsairtín 

R na G, 1.30pm 

Live performances that took place as part of the Consairtín festival in Ennis in April - this episode features Mícheál Ó Raghallaigh and Michael Rooney.

TUESDAY 

Cuimhní Ceoil 

R na G, 2.05pm 

Tristan Rosenstock meets musician and composer Cormac Breatnach, including a piece of music Cormac wrote as a teenager for the woman who would become his wife, and the jazz music that inspired him to form the band Deiseal.

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 6.30pm 

Laura Lippman, author of novel Prom Mom, speaks to the weeknight arts magazine; Jenn Gannon reviews Netflix series Painkiller.

WEDNESDAY 

Documentary on One 

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 5pm & 11pm 

Radio 1's digital sister station mines over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.

Mystery Train 

LyricFM, 9pm 

The Train's usual conductor John Kelly is on holidays - 2XM tastemaker Peter Curtin is in the hot seat, and curating tunes for a discerning palate.

THURSDAY 

Ríl an Ródaí 

R na G, 3pm 

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will be in full swing this weekend in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and R na G's Ródaí outside-broadcast unit will be along daily until Saturday at 3pm.

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 6.30pm 

Film critics Ruth Barton and Paul Whitington look at new cinema releases, including Gran Turismo, Haunted Mansion, and L'Immensitá; Peter Murphy reviews Neil Jordan's new book The Well of Saint Nobody.

FRIDAY 

Lyric Live 

LyricFM, 7pm 

Lumen will feature some of Irish composer Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin’s most significant & popular orchestral works, conducted by David Brophy and performed by a host of leading names including sean-nós singers Iarla Ó Lionáird, Lillis Ó Laoire and Síle Denvir.

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 6.30pm 

Chats with author Michael Russell about new book The City of God.

The Science of Sense 

RTÉ Jr, 7pm 

Professor Bumbledumm, with junior scientists Hazel Bermingham and Marco Acosta investigate our sense of sight with Aoife McLysaght, Professor of Genetics at Trinity College Dublin.

