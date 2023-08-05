Radio Highlights: Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann agus Seosamh Ó hÉanaí ar R na G

RADIO REWIND

The John Creedon Show

RTÉ.ie

The Wednesday, July 26 edition of the Cork broadcaster's evening shift happened right as the nation learned of the death of iconic singer and songwriter Sinéad O'Connor - and Creedon simply lets the music do the talking.

A heartbreaking and poignant listen, but an expertly-curated, patiently-paced overview of a body of music that more than equals the might of the voice, and conviction of the woman, that delivered it.

SATURDAY

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Young DJ Daithí digs into his pop faves - if your junior selector (ages 5-12) fancies a go, email junior@rte.ie.

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

Bizet’s Carmen - a searing drama about a free-spirited woman and the soldier determined to win her. The Vienna State Opera Orchestra and Chorus is conducted by Andres Orozco-Estrada.

SUNDAY

Classical Kids

RTÉ Jr, 10am

Classical violinist Megan Churcher weaves story and magic through a soundtrack of classical music, for the ideal family start to a Sunday.

All Together Now

RTÉ 1, 6pm

If you've missed a ticket to the big festival in Waterford, Radio 1 has interviews, highlights, and specially-recorded sessions, overseen by Louise Duffy.

Seosamh Ó hEanaí: the subject of a lecture on R na G, Monday, 9.15am

MONDAY

Iris Aniar

R na G, 9.15am

A lecture by Lillis Ó Laoire about the legendary sean-nós singer Seosamh Ó hÉanaí - and how his American excursion generated respect for the art form on the world stage.

Camchuairt an Chonsairtín

R na G, 1.30pm

Live performances that took place as part of the Consairtín festival in Ennis in April - this episode features Mícheál Ó Raghallaigh and Michael Rooney.

TUESDAY

Cuimhní Ceoil

R na G, 2.05pm

Tristan Rosenstock meets musician and composer Cormac Breatnach, including a piece of music Cormac wrote as a teenager for the woman who would become his wife, and the jazz music that inspired him to form the band Deiseal.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 6.30pm

Laura Lippman, author of novel Prom Mom, speaks to the weeknight arts magazine; Jenn Gannon reviews Netflix series Painkiller.

WEDNESDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 5pm & 11pm

Radio 1's digital sister station mines over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.

Mystery Train

LyricFM, 9pm

The Train's usual conductor John Kelly is on holidays - 2XM tastemaker Peter Curtin is in the hot seat, and curating tunes for a discerning palate.

THURSDAY

Ríl an Ródaí

R na G, 3pm

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will be in full swing this weekend in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and R na G's Ródaí outside-broadcast unit will be along daily until Saturday at 3pm.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 6.30pm

Film critics Ruth Barton and Paul Whitington look at new cinema releases, including Gran Turismo, Haunted Mansion, and L'Immensitá; Peter Murphy reviews Neil Jordan's new book The Well of Saint Nobody.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Lumen will feature some of Irish composer Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin’s most significant & popular orchestral works, conducted by David Brophy and performed by a host of leading names including sean-nós singers Iarla Ó Lionáird, Lillis Ó Laoire and Síle Denvir.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 6.30pm

Chats with author Michael Russell about new book The City of God.

The Science of Sense

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Professor Bumbledumm, with junior scientists Hazel Bermingham and Marco Acosta investigate our sense of sight with Aoife McLysaght, Professor of Genetics at Trinity College Dublin.