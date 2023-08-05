Radio Highlights: Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann agus Seosamh Ó hÉanaí ar R na G

The Wednesday, July 26 edition of the Cork broadcaster's evening shift happened right as the nation learned of the death of iconic singer and songwriter Sinéad O'Connor - and Creedon simply lets the music do the talking.
A heartbreaking and poignant listen, but an expertly-curated, patiently-paced overview of a body of music that more than equals the might of the voice, and conviction of the woman, that delivered it.
Young DJ Daithí digs into his pop faves - if your junior selector (ages 5-12) fancies a go, email junior@rte.ie.
Bizet’s- a searing drama about a free-spirited woman and the soldier determined to win her. The Vienna State Opera Orchestra and Chorus is conducted by Andres Orozco-Estrada.
Classical violinist Megan Churcher weaves story and magic through a soundtrack of classical music, for the ideal family start to a Sunday.
If you've missed a ticket to the big festival in Waterford, Radio 1 has interviews, highlights, and specially-recorded sessions, overseen by Louise Duffy.
A lecture by Lillis Ó Laoire about the legendary sean-nós singer Seosamh Ó hÉanaí - and how his American excursion generated respect for the art form on the world stage.
Live performances that took place as part of the Consairtín festival in Ennis in April - this episode features Mícheál Ó Raghallaigh and Michael Rooney.
Tristan Rosenstock meets musician and composer Cormac Breatnach, including a piece of music Cormac wrote as a teenager for the woman who would become his wife, and the jazz music that inspired him to form the band Deiseal.
Laura Lippman, author of novel, speaks to the weeknight arts magazine; Jenn Gannon reviews Netflix series .
Radio 1's digital sister station mines over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.
The Train's usual conductor John Kelly is on holidays - 2XM tastemaker Peter Curtin is in the hot seat, and curating tunes for a discerning palate.
Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will be in full swing this weekend in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and R na G's Ródaí outside-broadcast unit will be along daily until Saturday at 3pm.
Film critics Ruth Barton and Paul Whitington look at new cinema releases, including, , and ; Peter Murphy reviews Neil Jordan's new book .
Lumen will feature some of Irish composer Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin’s most significant & popular orchestral works, conducted by David Brophy and performed by a host of leading names including sean-nós singers Iarla Ó Lionáird, Lillis Ó Laoire and Síle Denvir.
Chats with author Michael Russell about new book.
Professor Bumbledumm, with junior scientists Hazel Bermingham and Marco Acosta investigate our sense of sight with Aoife McLysaght, Professor of Genetics at Trinity College Dublin.