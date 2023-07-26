Festival essentials: 15 handy tips on tents, make-up, footwear and more... 

1. Tent practice: If it’s a new tent, try putting it up in the garden before you go so you know exactly how it’s done. This will save all sorts of hassle and time at a festival when you’ve much better things to be doing. And do put it up properly at the event, complete with flysheet – you’ll be glad when that sunny Friday afternoon has been replaced by a Saturday night deluge. (Des O’Driscoll)

2. Power bank: Yes, there are places at most festivals to charge your phone battery, but bringing your own is well worth it. There are plenty of cheaper powerbanks around to last you through the second day, but decent midrange options that might get you to Monday include the BELKIN 10000 (about €25 at Currys/Hunt Office, “upto to four full charges for your smartphone”), and the Otterbox 5000 (€24.90 at Harvey Normans). Just don’t forget to charge the powerbanks before you leave home. And using your card instead of the phone to pay for stuff will of course save precious battery. (Des O’Driscoll)

A Belkin powerbank.

3. Put your clothes in a plastic bag in your rucksack. In case it’s very rainy, at least your clothes stay dry. It is Ireland, after all. (Eoghan O’Sullivan)

4. Earplugs and other comfort items - campsites are noisy by nature - being earplugs or other sleep aids. Neurodivergent campers might also want to bring stim toys to help regulate anxiety. (Mike McGrath-Bryan)

5. Breakfast bars and vitamin C tablets work wonders at a festival. It can be very useful to have a few basic items in your tent to save the trek to a busy stall on a morning when you’d much rather stay in your sleeping bag. (Eoghan O’Sullivan)

6. Festivals inevitably produce tons of waste, but you can help a little bit by bringing your own (non-glass) water bottle to top up at the free water stations. Festival food fare can also be expensive, so have some snackable bits you can put in your bag before heading into the action. (Mike McGrath-Bryan)

7. Festival lineups are oftentimes incredible propositions when looking at a poster, but timetable clashes and the size of some festival sites mean you’ll probably miss a few on your list. Download the festival app, and make note of who you absolutely want to see in advance. Get in at the advertised time before stages pack out. (Mike McGrath-Bryan)

8. Dude, where’s my car? Save yourself all sorts of grief at the end of the festival, and be aware of where you’ve parked. Text the location to yourself and your mates, and snap a picture if you need. The car is also a good place to leave some dry, comfy clothes for your return journey, and a favourite snack to get you on the road. (Des O’Driscoll)

Clothes and make-up

9. Footwear: Comfort really is key. You may be tempted to pack a new pair of boots to show off at a festival but, trust me – it is not worth the pain. Well broken-in footwear will be your best friend while dancing the night away. If you can manage to bring two pairs, aim for something light, flat and comfy for good weather; and a pair of wellies or water-proof hiking boots for when the rain comes. (Maeve Lee)

Even Kate Moss wears practical footwear to festivals. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

10. Alternative wipes: In a previous era, wet wipes were the second thing into any festival-goer’s bag. Now we know the plastic micro-fibres they’re made of are a disaster for the environment, and can damage sewage systems and waterways. For an alternative, large reusable cotton pads or microfibre cloths (Pennys do great ones) and micellar water will do the job. Irish-brand NUASAN do amazing biodegradable Active Body Wipes (€15.95) that are designed for use when you don’t have access to a shower. (Nicole Glennon)

11. Zippy pockets: Whether it’s a bag, or a pocket in your clothing, cut down on the chance of losing your phone, money, card, etc, by having somewhere to safely zip them away. (Des O’Driscoll)

12. Chilly nights: Even by August, evenings and mornings can be surprisingly cool. A decent jacket, ski socks, fluffy hats, and thermal leggings and tops are handy for keeping warm come dark. If you’re in for a washout at an outdoor festival, pack waterproof gear such as a raincoat with a hood, comfortable wellies, and waterproof trousers. When the weather is very bad, you really won’t care how your outfit looks. (Maeve Lee)

13. Don’t forget a towel and flip flops for the showers. If you're skipping the shower, dry shampoo and wipes are the way to go. For a more sustainable option, swap the canned aerosol dry shampoo for a powder version. Irish brand King Hair & Beauty do a good one that gives body as well as cleansing oily locks (€12.95, available in McCabes and Meagher’s Pharmacy). (Nicole Glennon)

14. Hand sanitiser and your own tissues might help with the prospect of facing the challenge of a festival Portaloo. Good luck in there! (Nicole Glennon)

You may not want to bring all your favourite products, so choosing the right ones is key. (Picture: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

15. Skin care: Extravagant skincare routines and festivals aren’t friends, but don’t drop SPF from your routine. Rain, hail or shine, make sure you pop on the factor 50 in the morning and top up throughout the day. Irish-brand Sculpted by Aimee do a nice SPF 50 PA+++ mist that can be applied over make-up (€22, in Sculpted stores, online and in pharmacies), as do Garnier (Ambre Solaire Sensitive Hydrating Face Sun Cream Mist SPF50, €12, often on offer in Boots and Tesco stores). (Nicole Glennon)