TV Review: Even Sigourney Weaver can’t rescue Prime Video's The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart 

I didn’t enjoy watching The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Prime Video).

It’s uncomfortable from the start, when we see a young Alice frolicking with her picture-perfect parents under an Australian sky, pregnant with thunderous menace. You know this isn’t going to end well.

It doesn’t begin well really. There is something off about Alice’s parents, the concern in her mother’s laughter, the way she seems to smother her daughter with love, and defer to her strong-silent-type husband.

It’s not long before he’s turning this strength on his daughter. We don’t see the beating, but hear it instead as we watch the mother recoil in shame and hatred. Then it becomes confusing.

A dream sequence where Alice pours petrol over her brutal father and sets him alight might not be a dream sequence after all.

What we do know is that both parents die in a fire that leaves Alice seriously ill. She recovers and goes to live with her grandmother, played by Sigourney Weaver.

I’m not sure whether Weaver is just phoning in her stony, heartless performance, or that her character June has seen too much of the world and finds it hard to smile, but I find it tricky to get a handle on June. The more I watch, the more I want to watch though, which I suppose means that she nailed the part.

Sigourney Weaver as June Hart in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

The show is adapted from a novel of the same name by Holly Ringland, and it has a literary looseness in episode one, where there is an attempt to lure us in with a few riddles.

Who started the fire is the main one. But we also want to know what hardened June against the world, as well as getting a grip on why Alice’s mother said that if anything happened she should be raised by another character, Agnes, whom she barely knows.

The Australian wilderness is played for all its worth as a moody backdrop, awesome and terrifying, but it feels a bit ham-fisted at times.

There wasn’t enough for me to keep watching. This is probably because I’m a man, and the male characters in this are either handsome-evil or handsome-placid, which suggests that this is pitched at a female audience.

But even then, I don’t think it works. There is a touch of Top of the Lake, the New Zealand thriller starring Elisabeth Moss, about this show.

But Moss was electric in that, troubled and dangerous, and the plot rattled along with goodies turning bad and vice versa, exactly what you want for a bit of drama.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is sleepy in comparison, trundling along as if it has all day.

So look, if you want to watch a TV show that feels like a novel, where you are slowly drawn in rather than landed in the action from day one, this might just by the show for you. But even Sigourney Weaver’s enigmatic June can’t rescue this one for me.