Podcast Corner: Ibiza v Britpop - choose your team on BBC Sounds 

BBC Sounds is making you choose sides this summer: Rave or Britpop? Ibiza or Manchester? In one corner, Ibiza: What's The Big Deal? In the other corner, The Rise and Fall of Britpop. Both offer eight episodes of 15-20 minutes in length, and both feature some great tunes to either take you back or at least take you away.

The Ibiza series is presented by BBC Radio 1 DJ Sarah Stack, who’s played the biggest clubs in Ibiza and is eager to get across what a big deal it is. In her introduction, she says Ibiza is a place where anything can happen, a pilgrimage for dance music lovers, a hedonist paradise, and a playground for the rich and famous.