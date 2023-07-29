Book Review: High finance and big romance in Cecilia Rabess' Everything's Fine

It is a bit of a thing, nowadays, to debunk, in the title of your novel, a euphemistic saying that is in daily, if not hourly, use. And so there was Really Good Actually, by screenwriter Monica Heisey, and now Cecilia Rabess offers Everything’s Fine. The similarities do not end with title choices as both writers overtly use their personal experience to provide the context. Rabess has worked, like her protagonist, Jess, at Goldman Sachs in New York.

And Rabess gifts Jess other aspects of herself: she is, as is immediately obvious, a good-looking black woman who, surprisingly to many of her peers, also owns a sharp mathematical brain. It is fun, as a reader of what is primarily a boy-meets-girl, girl-leaves-boy, they love-hate each other, story, to explore arithmetical and statistical concepts.

Rabess is not satisfied by challenging her audience with equations and calculations, however, she also has plenty to say about racism. Her heroine, not always admirable in her behaviour, is a woman of colour but the love interest is a middle-class white boy, Josh. Life seems easier for Josh, as he is not constantly underestimated and belittled.

As rookies, Josh and Jess arrive more or less simultaneously on the Investment Analysts’ floor but, whilst he is placed in the bullpen with clone white men, she is forced to begin on the switchboard with the secretaries — answering the phone and undertaking the coffee run.

Public humiliation has always been part of Jess’s life and a reasonable reaction to it, a pointed challenge for example, often results in her being seen as over-sensitised politically. Friends had expected her to choose a career in social service, education or at an alternative art gallery and neither they nor she are surprised that she is unappreciated in high-stakes banking.

Everything’s Fine, by Cecilia Rabess

If anything goes badly wrong in the department Jess gets the blame. If she complains or argues, she is seen as a troublesome feminist or an upstart black. However clever one is, and Jess is smart, eventually one is overwhelmed by constant gaslighting. White men steal her work, take credit for it, and receive the hefty bonuses.

Jess struggles to keep her head above water in this world of entitlement but although it is hard to progress in her current post the idea of interviewing for, and even securing, a different job is terrifying. Anywhere she goes she knows that she would face the same issues but at least she is safe around her current colleagues whose behaviour, though vile is predictable.

Josh moves on to a more prestigious position in another firm and offers to take Jess with him. He, as her manager, would protect her from vultures and he would allocate her tasks; projects in which she can excel and receive the appropriate rewards. What is not to like? Perhaps the concept of being ‘taken with him’. Having a protector, whilst comforting, makes a person feel ‘helpless and insecure’. Josh does not, and would never, need anyone to defend him.

With the election of Donald J Trump as president, Jess is knocked sideways and feels herself becoming ‘black black’ again. She thinks that the 60 million who voted for him were ‘spitting in her face and saying that people like her do not matter’.

It is possible to give Jess and Josh metaphorical weight, representative of Obama’s and Trump’s America, or to see Everything’s Fine as a barely disguised autobiography but it is essentially a Juliet and Romeo love story, with the deaths replaced by racism and misogyny.