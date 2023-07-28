Book Extract: TP O'Mahony ponders the politics of religion in a new Ireland

The links, or interrelationships, between religion and politics, have a long and sometimes contentious history, as we have seen.

Down the ages, the politicisation of religion has been a constant and recurring reality in our world.

“Religion continues to be a vehicle for political expression and change, whether peaceful or violent, in a way surprising to those who once expected a progressive secularisation ultimately to reach every part of the globe,” Martin Woollacott emphasised in an article entitled ‘In the name of God, why are we fighting?’

Writing on ‘Religion and Politics’, Robert Pope, senior lecturer in theology at University of Wales, sketches a picture providing the necessary context and background.

The common perception in the West is that religion and politics should not mix.

This is largely the result of the 18th-century enlightenment, since which it has become common to argue that as a society modernises so it becomes secular and disentangled from dependence on God.

Human ability to control and exploit the environment through scientific and technological advance meant that the formal reliance on God to provide protection, shelter, and sustenance was no longer necessary.

The consequent separation of Church (as the custodian of the sacred) and State (as the political community) is a specifically Western and modern idea, stemming more from secular philosophy than from religious understanding.

Although it has won widespread acceptance, such a simplistic separation between religion and politics can be seen to be ideological and historically mistaken.

Pope goes on to emphasise that in the present day, religious practitioners have held a tremendous influence on Western democracies and governments elsewhere through agitating on moralistic and nationalistic issues.

“Throughout history, then, religion and politics have maintained a complex, if increasingly ambivalent, relationship.”

The potency of that relationship, especially when it involves radical Islam, is better appreciated than it was 50 years ago.

“Perhaps more than any other religion, Islam has been criticised for its political associations and the willingness of its most militant followers to engage in extreme measures to achieve their goals,” Pope points out.

“The dangers of this are only too evident following the attack on the World Trade Center on 11 September 2001. As a result of this, the concern of many that religion and politics held too close an association has, to an extent, given way to the fear that religion has too close an association with terrorism.”

But if religion harms, it also heals. Avowed atheist Alain de Botton provides one of the best justifications for religion in an intriguing and well-written book called Religion for Atheists.

It is true that his argument is a utilitarian one, and he highlights the positive aspects of religion in a context where they are sundered from any supernatural superstructure.

One can be left cold by the doctrines of the Christian Trinity and the Buddhist Eightfold Path and yet at the same time be interested in the ways in which religions deliver sermons, promote morality, engender a spirit of community, make use of art and architecture, inspire travels, train minds and encourage gratitude at the beauty of spring.

In a world beset by fundamentalists of both believing and secular varieties, it must be possible to balance a rejection of religious faith with a selective reverence for religious rituals and concepts.

It is when we stop believing that religions have been handed down from above or else that they are entirely daft that matters become more interesting.

The Politics of God: The Rise and Rise of Political Religion by TP O'Mahony

We can then recognise that we invented religion to serve two central needs which continue to this day and which secular society has not been able to solve with any particular skill: first, the need to live together in communities in harmony, despite our deeply rooted selfish and violent impulses.

And second, the need to cope with terrifying degrees of pain which arise from our vulnerability to professional failure, to troubled relationships, to the death of loved ones, and to our decay and demise.

God may be dead, but the urgent issues which impelled us to make him up still stir and demand resolutions which do not go away when we have been nudged to perceive some scientific inaccuracies in the tale of seven loaves and fishes.

The error of modern atheism has been to overlook how many aspects of the faiths remain relevant even after their central tenets have been dismissed.

Once we cease to feel that we must either prostrate ourselves before them or denigrate them, we are free to discover religions as repositories of a myriad ingenious concepts with which we can try to assuage a few of the more persistent and unattended ills of secular life.

De Botton contends that secular society has been unfairly impoverished by the loss of an array of practices and themes which atheists typically find impossible to live with because they seem too closely associated with the ‘bad odours of religion’ (to quote Nietzsche).

We have grown frightened of the word, ‘morality’. We bridle at the thought of hearing a sermon. We flee from the idea that art should be uplifting or have an ethical mission. We don’t go on pilgrimages. We can’t build temples. We have no mechanisms for expressing gratitude.

The notion of reading a self-help book has become absurd to the high-minded. We resist mental exercises. Strangers rarely sing together. We are presented with an unpleasant choice between either committing to peculiar concepts about immaterial deities or letting go entirely of a host of consoling, subtle, or just charming rituals for which we struggle to find equivalents in secular society.

He argues that religions merit our attention for their sheer conceptual ambition; for changing the world in a way that few secular institutions ever have.

De Botton rightly focuses on one of the great weaknesses of modern society: “One of the losses modern society feels most keenly is that of a sense of community.”

This is something the late Garret FitzGerald (a former Taoiseach) wrote about not long before his death.

Instead of writing about a “loss of sense of community”, however, Dr FitzGerald wrote about “a striking absence of a sense of civic responsibility throughout our entire society”, which, of course, had a very corrosive effect on any sense of the common good.

Instead of advocating civil responsibility, Dr FitzGerald noted the Catholic Church concentrated much of its energy instead on aspects of sexual morality.

De Botton identifies the privatisation of religion as a major contributory factor in the loss of community.

In attempting to understand what could have eroded our sense of community, an important role has traditionally been accorded to the privatisation of religion that occurred in Europe and the US in the 19th century.

Historians have suggested that we began to disregard our neighbours at around the same time as we ceased communally to honour our gods.

This begs the question of what religions might have done, prior to that time, to enhance the spirit of community, and, more practically, whether secular society could ever recover this spirit without relying on the theological superstructure with which it was once entwined.

Could it be possible to reclaim a sense of community without having to base it on religious foundations?