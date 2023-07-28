Film Review: Maggie Moore(s) is low-key cinema about the personal, rather than any grand schemes

- Maggie Moore(s)
- ★★★★☆
- Sky Cinema
Police chief Jordan Sanders (Jon Hamm) is baffled when he discovers that two women named Maggie Moore (Mary Holland and Louisa Krause) have been murdered in his small mid-western town in the space of a week.
It’s hardly a coincidence; then again, it’s hardly the work of an especially bizarre serial killer either. What’s going on?
So begins(16s), in which Sanders, a widower and aspiring writer, teams up with Rita Grace (Tina Fey), a neighbour of one of the Maggies, to puzzle out the mystery.