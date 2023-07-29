Radio Highlights: The Love Buzz in session; Aoife Nessa Frances on stage

Reminder: RTÉ radio is to feature tributes to the life of the late Sinéad O'Connor across its programming all weekend - more info on its website and socials
The Love Buzz performing on stage ahead of the sold-out Sultans of Ping FC concert at Cork Opera House: newly-recorded Studio 8 session airs on The Alternative; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

Big Kid’s Quiz,  RTÉ Jr, 11.30am: Cassie Delaney is in the presenters' chair and you're in the hotseat — get your pencils ready and get quizzing.

Culture File, LyricFM, 6.30pm: Recorded last week at Kilmacurragh House in Co Wicklow, the latest 'Culture File Debate' tries to understand how our gardens — the big ones and the little ones — took the forms we know.

SUNDAY 

Spórt an Lae, R na G, 1.50pm: It's Dublin v Kerry, in the clash for Sam Maguire at the All-Ireland senior football final, in Croke Park. Live commentary as Gaeilge by Pádraig Ó Sé on the big match, with analysis from Coman Goggins.

MONDAY 

The Full Score, LyricFM, 1pm: The National String Quartet Foundation presents Philip Glass’s Mishima, a new commission by Cork composer Linda Buckley, and Ravel’s 'evergreen string quartet' from 1903.

Cosán na mBan, R na G, 2.05pm: The final episode of the series, speaking with three Irish women about their role as mamó (grandmother), and newly-commissioned poems from Áine Ní Fhoghlú and Aisling Ní Shuilleabháin.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 6.30pm: Actor Ciarán Hinds and composer Neil Martin talk about Sweeney, a song cycle composed by Martin based on the poem 'Sweeney Astray' by Seamus Heaney, presented by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra to mark the 10th anniversary of the poet’s death.

TUESDAY 

The Full Score, LyricFM, 1pm: The RTÉ Concert Orchestra transports you to Spain with an hour of masterpieces vividly evoking the country, under the baton of conductor Kensho Watanabe.

Ceann Cúrsa, R na G, 2.30pm: Brigid Uí Shearraigh interviews Steve Ó Cúláin about his research on film director John Ford, whose ancestral home was in An Spidéal in Conamara.

Blort’s Travels,  RTÉ Jr, 7pm: A young Plutonian wanders the Earth in search of the music that drew him here — what could go wrong?

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Fresh from their appearance on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury festival a few weeks back, Cork psych-poppers The Love Buzz, in a brand-new Studio 8 session for Dan Hegarty.

WEDNESDAY 

Arena, RTÉ 1, 6.30pm: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead’s new novel, Crook Manifesto, reviewed; a look at The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, a new mini-series on Prime Video with Sigourney Weaver.

Aoife Nessa Frances: Irish singer and songwriter's Choice Music Prize set makes the airwaves; Thursday, 11pm; 2FM.
THURSDAY 

Beo ón gCuán, R na G, 7pm: Live music from Conamara's Stiúdeo Cuán: trad supergroup T with the Maggies, featuring Moya Brennan, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, and Maighread Ní Dhomhnaill.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Singer and songwriter Aoife Nessa Frances’ second album Protector was one of the 10 albums shortlisted for this year's Choice Music Prize — Dan Hegarty presents her set from the awards ceremony, recorded earlier this year.

FRIDAY 

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: No one has dominated musical theatre like Andrew Lloyd Webber — and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra celebrate him in an evening packed with hits, joined by conductor Stephen Bell and West End stars Killian Donnelly and Louise Dearman.

The Science of Sense,  RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Professor Bumbledumm, with junior scientists Milo Acosta and Luc Nanena, investigate our sense of hearing with Professor Luke O’Neill, Professor of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin.

Radio Highlights: The Love Buzz in session; Aoife Nessa Frances on stage

Emmy Awards postponed due to Hollywood strikes

