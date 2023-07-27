Cian Ducrot: Cork singer aims for Victory with debut album

The boulevards of Paris are a long way from the Co Cork commuter town of Passage West, where songwriter Cian Ducrot grew up. But there was nonetheless a powerful sense of life turning full circle when the 25-year-old went to the French capital last year to record his debut album, Victory.

Ducrot’s mother is French: her passion for music has been one of the driving factors behind his career as a pop star, which hit unexpected highs last year when the single All For You charted in the UK. So to go Paris to work on his LP (with Steve Mac – a co-writer of Ed Sheehan’s 'Shape Of You') felt apt.

“My mom grew up in Paris. It felt it was meant to be,” he says. “It was special to do it in Paris.”

'All For You' was a heartfelt love song showcasing Ducrot’s expressive voice and heart-on-sleeve lyrics. There’s more of the same on Victory, which draws on personal upheavals and celebrates his close relationship with his older brother and mother, who raised the siblings after separating from Ducrot’s father.

It also touches on personal tragedies. Single 'Part Of Me' is about the death by suicide of a friend of Ducrot’s (“They say the devil takes the best of us/I guess I always knew you weren’t like the rest of us”). He felt a huge responsibility to respect his friend’s memory and express his hurt and pain. It wasn’t easy: the lyrics, he reveals, came together over a period of years.

“It was about finding the right moment to be able to write the right song and having had enough perspective and stuff to know what to say. That took time : it was three years before I was able to get it into words and feel I was writing the correct thing.”

But when he put pen on the page, the lyrics flowed out. “I was waiting for the correct moment. And then it fell out. When it went out into the world, it became a song for everybody else. That was important to me.”

Music was ever-present in Ducrot’s life growing up in Passage West. His mother, Sabine, is a music teacher who has taught flute and piano at Cork Institute of Technology and played with orchestra and smaller ensembles.

Cian’s first experience performing to an audience was busking around Cork city. After school, he gained a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music in London, where he lives today. Coming from Cork was, he feels, perfect preparation for a life in pop: he was an outsider and took nothing for granted.

“There was definitely a desire to do something great. To achieve something, to make something of myself. When you come from a smaller place and a place where there’s not many people doing that sort of thing, or trying to achieve these wild crazy things, they almost seem impossible. It makes you feel like it would be so cool if I could do it.”

The album cover of Victory, by Cian Ducrot.

He benefitted from being born into an artistic family. Nobody ever told him he was crazy to chase his dream of music. “I never questioned music as a career. It was accepted as a serious choice. My mother inspired me; obviously, I became a better musician because my mom was amazing. I strive to be as good as her. But the main thing was seeing music as a viable option. Growing up, it was just normal to be a musician. That was something I was lucky to have.”

Ducrot is a self-made pop star. In 2020, he moved temporarily to Los Angeles where he met Justin Lubliner, founder of Dark Room Recordings (Billie Eilish’s label), who signed him. Shortly afters he put out a debut mixtape, Started In College [mix-tapes being semi-official “taster” records that don’t have the expectation of official album releases]. He also built a social media presence on TikTok, with 4.5 million followers and hundreds of millions of views.

TikTok showcased a different side to his personality: He would put out short humorous videos of him mucking about in his London flat with his girlfriend. The message was that he wasn’t just a sensitive guy with the world’s weight on his shoulders. Within a few years, TikTok was the place every pop star had to be. Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and many others would follow.

“I was trying to get ahead of the curve,” he says. “Now everybody’s on there. I got lucky: I had time to figure it out and get it right and wrong and how to use it to promote my music.”

He has a busy year ahead, with upcoming Cork gigs including Cyprus Avenue and the Indiependence festival, with Electric Picnic, and dates in the UK, US and Europe to follow. He’s prepared to put the hard work in. But not to run himself to the ground. It’s important to know when enough is enough and not allow yourself to be pushed too far, he says.

“I’m very fortunate to have really great mental health. That’s down to just doing the things that I want to do in my life. That’s the best way to improve mental health: if you just do what you want to do, the things that you love. On the touring side of things, I’m constantly working with my team towards making it sustainable and healthy and as comfortable as possible.” You have to prioritise your mental well, being, he says. That doesn’t mean not putting in the hours. But nobody is super-human: you have to be aware of your limitations.

“I think it’s super important to eat well, exercise well. I’m very fussy, and so I’ll be very clear on like, ‘No, I do not want to be sleeping not enough hours. I do not want to be eating bad food. I do not want not to have time to exercise in the morning’.

“These are all things that are important to me, or this won’t be sustainable. It can be very easy to get pushed around: do this, do that. I’ll do those things. But I’m not losing out on sleep every day for five months. I’m not missing out on exercise or healthy foods. It’s very hard to put your foot down but you have to do it.”

Victory is released Friday, July 21. Cian Ducrot's upcoming gigs include Cyprus Ave, Cork, Aug 1-2; INEC Killarney, Aug 4; Dolan's Limerick, Aug 5; Indiependence festival, Aug 6

Tom Holland in The Crowded Room.

Cian Ducrot: A Question of Taste

Television: I watch a lot of stuff on Apple TV. I’ve just finished [psychological thriller] The Crowded Room with Tom Holland. I enjoyed Slow Horses [a black comedy spy drama starring Gary Oldman]. I don’t watch many movies; I’m more likely to get stuck into a TV show.

Books: I’m reading The Creative Act: A Way of Being by [music producer] Rick Rubin. It’s a cool book – I bring it with me so that it’s there when I need inspiration.

Music: I’ve been listening to a lot of Jack Harlow. I heard him on a podcast saying he makes music that makes people feel confident. And it’s true. When I’m in the dressing room before a show, I’ll play Jack Harlow, and we’ll pretend to be rappers. It’s just fun.