Titanic the Musical all set for Dublin launch 

The story of an ill-fated passenger liner that sank to the bottom of the Atlantic is one that has captivated the public’s imagination for over a century. RMS Titanic sank on its maiden voyage 111 years ago with fewer than a third of those aboard surviving the disaster, being immortalised since in popular culture. Arguably the most well-known depiction is the 1997 film Titanic, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, but that same year Titanic’s story was also told in the form of a stage musical.

Titanic The Musical opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997, and went on to win five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A touring production of the show comes to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin next month and shares the true stories of Titanic’s survivors and victims.

There is a strong connection between the Titanic story and Ireland, with the ship being built in Belfast, and Queenstown – now Cobh in Co Cork – being the last port of call before it sank. Among the musical’s touring cast are some Irish actors, including Ian McLarnon and Niamh Long, who portray Thomas Andrews and Kate Mullins. Both actors say those connections are strong in their minds while on stage, especially as some past cast members met living relatives of those on board during the tour.

“One of the girls who played Kate Mullins the last time met a relative of hers in Dublin,” Long says. The actors take pride in sharing those real stories, she adds. “Everything was approached so sensitively, and then you almost feel not an obligation but a pride in telling that story.”

McLarnon agrees there is a responsibility to be true to the real stories of Titanic and he says Titanic The Musical is a dignified production.

“I think we do have a responsibility when we're telling a real story. It's quite a long way from the James Cameron film and Jack and Rose — all the characters existed. You do feel an extra responsibility to do the story justice, to remember people's ancestors well. It's a tasteful production and a dignified musical, if that makes sense. There's a reverence about the whole setup that I think protects us because, in theory, a musical about the Titanic could be awful, it could be ‘jazz hands’ and inappropriate.”

The cast of Titanic the Musical. Picture: Pamela Raith

Long says some stops on their tour were particularly poignant as they followed Titanic’s path.

“Belfast — the audience was just incredible. Everyone said they obviously expected it to be very special to them, but they didn't realise how much people would appreciate it. There are so many places where there's a real poignancy, the show carries a bit more weight behind it when you’re performing.”

McLarnon agrees that Belfast, along with Southampton, was a special stop for them and he says Irish audiences feel quite connected to Titanic.

“It has a real resonance for the people of Belfast, the subject matter,” he said. “I also think Irish audiences in general are emotionally connected and receptive. Those two things combined meant it was a really special week. A lot of people were very emotional in the audience.”

Both actors take pride in being able to act in their natural accents in this production. Kate Mullins was from Roscommon and Long performs in her Derry accent to “bring my touch to it”, while Ian portrays fellow Belfast man Thomas Andrews – who designed Titanic and went down with the ship.

“I've been in the profession for nearly 30 years. I don't think I've ever used my native accent before,” he said, noting it is a pleasure to “actually play someone from a similar background to myself”.

At the heart of the story is, of course, a tragedy beyond imagination and McLarnon says as an actor he knows he has performed well when there is only silence from the audience.

“At the very end, I'm stood dead center, and I can see a huge number of people openly weeping, which isn't something you would generally see at the end of a musical. People are a bit emotionally affected. You can see they're brought into a kind of reverence and silenced by the whole thing.

“I could count on one hand the times audiences clapped after my final song and my death. Even though actors always love applause, I think that's correct. I don't think it's a moment for applause and I'm not looking for applause. That's the culmination of the story, really, that's the ship going down. Applause actually almost gets in the way.”