Plenty laughs and poignant moments as Young Offenders take to Opera House stage 

Fans of The Young Offenders were treated to a walk down memory lane on Saturday night. Hilary Rose, who plays Máiréad in the hit show, recorded a live episode of her podcast, Live Wild, at Cork Opera House and was joined by most of the main cast of The Young Offenders for an almost three-hour chat about the popular show.

Alex Murphy and Chris Walley, who play protagonists Conor and Jock, reflected on their off-screen friendship over the past eight years since meeting while filming the original The Young Offenders film, which was released in 2016.

For the television adaptation, Demi Isaac-Oviawe and Jennifer Barry joined the cast as sisters and the boys' love interests Linda and Siobhán, as well as Orla Fitzgerald as their mam Orla and comedian PJ Gallagher as Principal Walsh. Rose returned to the series as Conor’s mam Mairead and Dominic MacHale reprised his role as Sergeant Healy.

The first half of the show felt like a long-awaited reunion, even though the cast and crew wrapped season four just a few weeks ago. There was no denying the bond between castmates, who joked and teased each other throughout like a loving family. From good-natured mentions of “RADA trained actor” Chris Walley to the revelation of a rumour Murphy spread about MacHale’s bathroom habits on set, this group is more like a family than coworkers and that warmth was evident to the audience.

Only Shane Casey, who plays the beloved criminal Billy Murphy, was missing as he was abroad for a holiday. He did, however, share a video message with the audience from his travels and revealed his own favourite scene from the show — singing ‘After All’ on a bus full of hostages, of course.

As well as the highs the cast reflected on their lows of filming, touching upon phobias, rotting fish and hypothermia, but all the while in sepia-toned nostalgia that lent an air of fondness to their on-set woes.

After an interval, the cast returned with a trivia session before moving on to a discussion of mental health in the entertainment industry, sparked by PJ Gallagher last year revealing he spent nearly three months in hospital receiving treatment for chronic anxiety and depression.

Gallagher said he received thousands of messages on social media since speaking about his experience on the Late Late Show but he urged people to seek medical advice from professionals. “I’m not a professional, I’m just a lad who had a breakdown,” he said. He said a kind message from his co-star Barry stood out in the immediate aftermath of his TV interview.

Barry also spoke about her experience after opening up about her struggles in 2021 when she revealed she almost took her own life. She said acting can generate highs and lows and she said it is her creativity that keeps her going and she is careful to nurture that “spark” inside her.

Isaac-Oviawe added her own experience of imposter syndrome and dissociating while in the spotlight. “I can’t connect the dots between what's happening now and what's happening on the way home,” she said.

They ended the night with a lively audience Q&A, which included queries about release dates and a burning question about whether Barry really did get stung by nettles in her nether regions in the woods (thankfully, it was all TV magic).