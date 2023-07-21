Children's Books Ireland: The best of young people's bravery in our July selections

Not only are we bringing you the very best new releases for July this month, we’re also sharing tales of bravery in many forms.

That means stories of bravery on serious topics, such as embracing difference, owning your truth, and coming to terms with chronic illness, but also more light-hearted tales of defeating vampiric sheep, the popular kids and even being brave enough to make your own wishes come true.

We hope this month’s recommendations entertain, engage, and perhaps even give you courage, in whatever form you might need.

Let’s Be Brave by Leah Osakwe and Becky Paige

Let’s Be Brave by Leah Osakwe and Becky Paige (Little Tiger Press)

Little Voices is a fantastic board book series from Little Tiger Press, aimed at helping our youngest readers conquer big emotions.

Let’s Be Brave is an encouraging tale of empowerment seeking to help little ones chase their dreams, dare to try new things and stand up for themselves. With joyful and inclusive illustrations, this is a most encouraging tale. (0–3)

Claus Clamhsánaí by Jane Landy, Gabriel Rosenstock and Sheena Dempsey

Claus Clamhsánaí by Jane Landy, Gabriel Rosenstock and Sheena Dempsey (Golden Key Publishing)

Whinging and whining, Claus Clamhsánaí is sure to appear whenever children get grumpy or chaos occurs.

This annoying dragon deliberately seeks to stretch mammy’s patience and cause trouble at every turn! Sure to elicit a relatable giggle from parents and children alike, some readers may be familiar with the English language version of this story, Gringer the Whinger, making this Irish language translation a great way to improve your confidence when reading as Gaeilge. (4-plus)

Is that your Mama? By Patrice Lawrence and Diane Ewen

Is that your Mama? By Patrice Lawrence and Diane Ewen (Scholastic Books)

Although Josie’s family do not look alike, theirs is a home filled with love.

It is frustrating then, that everywhere Josie goes people constantly ask ‘is that your mama?’.

Luckily, Josie’s parents have a great idea to help her feel proud of her family and stop worrying about what other people think.

Inspired by the author’s own experience of raising a mixed-race family, this is a timely reminder that you don’t have to look alike to be family.

The Slug and the Snail by Oein DeBhairduin and Olya Anima

The Slug and the Snail by Oein DeBhairduin and Olya Anima (Little Island Books and Skein Press)

A folktale originating from the oral tradition of the Irish Traveller community, this exquisitely illustrated story has many layers of understanding to it.

Two slug brothers wander the land at their ease, but when they are mocked by an old crow, a divide forms between them, with one becoming a snail and the other remaining a slug.

Beautifully told, this joint venture from Little Island and Skein Press aims to increase diversity in children’s books and will also be available as Gaeilge in September. (5-plus)

Lilly & Myles: The Torch by Jon Roberts and Hannah Rounding

Lilly & Myles: The Torch by Jon Roberts and Hannah Rounding (Graffeg)

Lilly and her assistance dog Myles are visiting Grandma for the summer when they set out to explore the caves on the nearby beach.

Lilly is autistic, and throughout the book we learn how she processes the world sensorily with Myles by her side.

A gentle story that may resonate for autistic, while also creating empathy and awareness on supporting neurodivergent children for their peers. (5-plus)

The Thing at 52 by Ross Montgomery and Richard Johnson

The Thing at 52 by Ross Montgomery and Richard Johnson (Frances Lincoln Books)

The Thing that Lives at number 52 likes to drink gravy, has a lovely garden and is often lonely.

Befriended by a little girl and her mum, they set about brightening the Thing’s days and helping it meet other Things in order to feel less alone.

A picturebook that will envelope you in its stunning illustrations and capture your heart whole. (5-plus)

Agent 9 Flood-A-Geddon by James Burks

Agent 9 Flood-A-Geddon by James Burks (Piccadilly Press)

The first in an action-packed new series, super villain King Crab takes over the S4 secret agent headquarters with plans to melt the polar ice caps and build a gigantic water park.

Although often in trouble for his unconventional, spontaneous methods, Agent 9 and trusty sidekick Fin must figure out a way to put King Crab’s plans on ice.

An engaging story for fans of Bunny vs. Monkey or readers trying graphic novels for the first time. (7-plus)

Yomi and the Fury of Ninki Nanka by Davina Tijani and Adam Douglas-Bagley

Yomi and the Fury of Ninki Nanka by Davina Tijani and Adam Douglas-Bagley (Little Tiger)

The stories of the Nkara, ancient magical creatures that roam the continent of Africa, have always been favourites of Yomi and Kayode.

However, the get more than they bargain for on a trip to The Gambia with their uncle Olu, when they witness a Beast Hunter kidnap Ninki Nanka, the Dragon King.

Featuring a brave sibling duo, this new series incorporating African myths, legends and beastly creatures will be a dream for fantasy and adventure lovers. (8+)

The Piano at the Station by Helen Rutter and Elisa Paganelli

The Piano at the Station by Helen Rutter and Elisa Paganelli (Barrington Stoke)

With the threat of expulsion looming, Lacey is forced to endure boring lunchtime music lessons where she discovers a hidden talent for playing piano.

Unable to practice at home, Lacey uses the piano at the train station to practice her own compositions.

However, with the council’s plans to remove the piano and her family unsupportive of her music, Lacey must learn to stand up for herself in many ways. A dyslexia-friendly read that hits all the right notes. (9-plus)

Art is Everywhere by Joe Haddow and Ellie Hawes

Art is Everywhere by Joe Haddow and Ellie Hawes (Uclan Publishing)

Shining a spotlight on artforms such as music, writing, acting, comedy, dance and poetry, this non-fiction book does exactly what it says on the tin — showing us that art truly is everywhere!

Encouraging readers to get creative in whatever way appeals to them, the author’s reminders that there is no right or wrong way to make art lift the fear of failure and open the reader up to a world of exploration instead. (11-plus)

Sing if You Can’t Dance by Alexia Casale

Sing if You Can’t Dance by Alexia Casale (Faber & Faber)

What happens when the diagnosis of a debilitating medical condition ends your career as a dancer?

For Ven, her restrictive movement means she must sing if she can’t dance. Making it her mission to whip her singing group of misfits into shape for their music exam, Ven is determined not to be distracted by anything, least of all the very cute new boy in her class…

This is not simply a story of living with chronic pain and illness, but about taking your life and making it the best it can possibly be. (16-plus)

Murder on a School Night by Kate Weston

Murder on a School Night by Kate Weston (Electric Monkey)

When Annie and Kerry finally receive an invite to party with Les Populaires, they don’t expect to end the night stumbling across a dead body that appears to have been murdered using a menstrual cup!

There is a killer on the loose using period products as their chosen weapon.

With the police refusing to take the crimes seriously, it’s up to Annie and Kerry to solve the riddle of the Menstrual Murderer.

Outrageous, hilarious, brimming with feminism and strictly for older teens only, this is a truly unique murder-mystery, with Weston a worthy voice to follow Queen of comedy Louise Rennison. (17-plus)