Joy In The Park: Cork musicians gather for free Fitzgerald's Park event 

Joy in the Park is back for another year of inspirational conversations, family fun and music but for one speaker, this year’s event is a bit of a full-circle moment.

In partnership with Cork Mental Health Foundation, the event kicks off on Sunday with a stellar line-up of Cork musicians, artists and speakers for 2023 including The Frank and Walters, Karen Underwood, John Spillane and many more.

Now in its second year, the idea for the unique event came after organiser Linda Plover sadly lost a family member to suicide in June 2021.

“Her name was Joy, and she was everything her name describes. She loved music and the arts and she herself wrote poetry and short stories,” Plover says of the origin of Joy In the Park. “I wanted to create an event that would bring everyone together in a beautiful outdoor space as a celebration of life through music, art and shared experience.”

According to Plover, the aim is to bring everyone together for a day of music and entertainment balanced with connection and understanding, while also raising awareness for mental health.

For Cork man James O’Flynn, Joy In the Park 2023 is a very special opportunity to speak about his journey through homelessness, addiction and metal health struggles - and celebrate how far he has come. The 51-year-old suffered from substance abuse problems and alcohol addiction but is now 22 years sober and has been free from street drugs for 15 years.

“It was a vicious circle. Not only was I in and out of prison, but I was also in and out of hospital too and I’d homelessness thrown in there as well. It was very difficult. I found it very hard to cope,” O’Flynn says of that time.

James O'Flynn of The Claddagh Rogues.

Joined by his band, The Claddagh Rogues, the Togher native will share his story at Joy In the Park in the hopes of showing other people that recovery is possible. A film about James’ journey, titled Reality and Redemption, will also be shown on the day.

“Now I’m at this side of things, I’m happy and I feel the benefits of recovery. Some people find it hard to recover but I have a son aged ten and he’s the driving force inside me. I live my life for my son,” he says.

The rediscovery of his love for music was also a big part of O’Flynn’s recovery. As a kid growing up in Cork city, he had always loved music and sang whenever he could. In 2007, he and Kevin O’Shanahan formed their band, The Claddagh Rogues, which was born out of a project at Cork Simon. The band has a number of songs derived from experiences of homelessness, addiction and mental health struggles.

“I got chances to go to drama and I did drama lessons with Cork Simon and then there was the music which helped me out big time. It was like, ‘is there something else out there that I’m missing?’.”

O’Flynn believes that events like Joy In the Park are important for people struggling with mental health issues or addiction, or the family members of those battling similar issues. As well as being filled with fun, the event starts conversations and brings people together.

Seventeen years on from finding himself through music, James is currently working on an autobiography and is in a good place. As he says himself: “I’m here for the long haul.”

“I’m confident and I’m together. If it was a couple of years back, I’d have given up long ago but I’m not giving up now.”

As for Joy In the Park, it’s a big moment for O’Flynn. As a child growing up in Cork city, his family would spend many sunny days at Fitzgerald’s Park. On Sunday he will be back to share his journey and show people how far he has come.

“With being in Fitzgerald’s Park, there will be people who know me from growing up and things like that. I’m able to go out in front of them now and express myself. I can show them what I’m capable of.”

For anyone currently struggling with addiction, James wants them to know that recovery is possible.

“You can get on with your life. Find the right thing that suits you. Music is my thing and that’s what gave me a big kick in my life.”

Joy In the Park is on Sunday, July 23, 11am-6pm at Fitzgerald’s Park. For the full programme see https://joyinthepark.com/

Five highlights of Joy in the Park

Mary Crilly. Picture Denis Minihane

Broaden Your Horizon As A Creative, 2pm-4pm, The Couch Sessions: Moderated by Mary Crilly of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork, a number of panelists will discuss their career including comic/radio presenter Laura O’Mahony, and poet/performer Stephen James Smith.

John Spillane, 3.15pm John McCarthy Stage: Musician John Spillane takes to the John McCarthy stage just after 3pm. The stage is named in memory of the late Mad Pride Festival organiser.

James O’Flynn, 4pm The Couch Sessions: James O’ Flynn explores experiences of homelessness, addiction, mental health difficulties and recovery with his band, The Claddagh Rogues.

Karen Underwood, 4.15pm, John McCarthy Stage: Up after John Spillane is Chicago-born singer Karen Underwood and her band who will bring some soul to the park.

The Frank and Walters, 5.15pm, John McCarthy Stage: Much-loved Cork band The Frank and Walters will finish off the day with some of their greatest hits.