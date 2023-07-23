Culture That Made Me: John Creedon on The Beatles, his dad, and the Two Norries

Born in 1958, John Creedon grew up over his family’s shop, The Inchigeela Dairy, on Devonshire St, Cork, one of 12 children.

In 1987, he joined RTÉ as a radio DJ.

He has presented numerous television documentaries for the national broadcaster, including the popular travel series Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland.

He is the author of An Irish Folklore Treasury, and That Place We Call Home: A Journey Through the Place Names of Ireland.

He presents The John Creedon Show weekdays, 8pm, on RTÉ Radio 1.

Vaudeville songs

My father loved operetta and humorous songs. He regularly sang vaudeville around the house.

Mostly topical songs. In a funny old way, my ear was tuned to that kind of music from my father from an early age.

He sang a wonderful song, which would raise an eyebrow in some circles in Ireland at the time.

He sang both parts of it. It was called ‘Barnacle Bill the Sailor’.

He sang in bass baritone: “I'm old and rough and ready and tough/Says Barnacle Bill the Sailor…” Then he’d sing the soprano: “Who's that knocking at my door?/Who's that knocking at my door?/Said the fair young maiden…” The neighbours loved this.

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Band

I remember one of my big sisters coming back from London in the late 1960s – when I was a small fella – with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band by the Beatles.

I'm not sure I know now what it's about, but I do remember it was the coolest thing ever, the stereo effects and everything on it. It was amazing. I loved it.

The Two Norries

James Leonard and Timmy Long from The Two Norries.

The Two Norries podcast I have great time for.

The two lads were in a lot of trouble; a lot of us would have written them off at the time.

They're a reminder that there are a lot of broken people on the streets.

They're a reminder that there's redemption there for everybody.

I love the fact that people like The Two Norries have the freedom to get on air because we need different, dissenting voices.

We need conversation, not just far left and far right screaming at each other. We need people in the middle, genuine liberals, all of everybody, even conservatives.

Blues records

My brother Don was a very good source of music too.

He wrote good songs and he was a very good uilleann piper.

He was big into John Mayall and Cream. I remember as an eight-year-old singing, “I’ve been living with the Bear/In a big house full of blues…”

I hadn’t a clue what it was about. When I went off to boarding school, I nicked two or three of his albums, including Fresh Cream and Ginger Baker's Air Force.

When I arrived in boarding school, with those under my arm, the 17-year-old seniors were going, “Hey, kid, where did you get those?”

I was invited straight into the seniors’ games room. It was my passage to freedom having these blues records.

Rory Gallagher

Rory Gallagher was a neighbour, a family friend.

I saw him at Cork’s City Hall every year for his New Year's Eve concerts.

My abiding memories are the songs number one, like 'Going to My Hometown', which he opened with. We all went mad.

I was a little nine-year-old tearing off my T-shirt. I remember that strange smell of hippie around the hall.

There was always incense and patchouli oil in the air as well. I always felt the floorboards were like rubber.

It was a huge dance floor with maybe 800 seats put in. As soon as Rory arrived on stage, the floor was rocking because of the vibrations.

I also remember the bouncers – in the days before they were trained – trying to get people to sit down it. It was a fool's errand.

Ella Fitzgerald

The greatest gig I was never at was Ella Fitzgerald.

I remember I was doing a disco, a 21st birthday, on the night she was playing in Cork Opera House.

I was probably on the young side anyway, but I did know how important she was.

I would have heard her around the kitchen.

I've since become a fan. We were like ships passing in the night unfortunately.

Lowell Fulson

I remember going to see Lowell Fulson at the Cork Jazz Festival. I saw him at City Hall.

He came with a full blues band, including a horn section. I didn’t know who he was except he was a black blues singer from the South.

It was good enough to go. He played to about 150 people. He was brilliant.

The Course of Irish History

My mother was always very encouraging that we would educate ourselves.

She pointed me in the direction of The Course of Irish History by Andy O’Mahoney, a lovely man.

He covered great stories. He was brilliant, gentle, with a glorious voice.

The series was the first attempt by RTÉ in the 1960s to do a definitive story of us.

I've been fascinated by that ever since: why the Irish are the way they are.

Atlantean

Bob Quinn did a series of documentaries in the early 1980s called Atlantean.

They were brilliant. He traced the connection between North Africa and our own culture, particularly in terms of Christianity.

He made the point that it wasn't just Saint Patrick coming from the east; that there was a lot of traffic up and down the Atlantic superhighway.

We seem to look east – to Dublin, London and to Brussels, but a lot of our ancestors were looking west to see who was coming.

Corcadorca

Eileen Walsh in Corcadorca's Request Programme at the 2011 Cork Midsummer Festival.

Corcadorca Theatre Company have put on some extraordinary productions.

I remember around 2011 Pat Kiernan found a brilliant one-woman German play, which was set in an apartment.

It was called Request Programme with Eileen Walsh in the lead. It was staged in an apartment in The Elysian.

It was one of the most unnerving and brilliant plays I've ever seen. A real standout.

Snowshow

I remember seeing Snowshow at the Dublin Theatre Festival in the 1990s, a one-act presentation from the Russian clown, Slava Polunin.

It was brilliant. It was set in a Russian winter. For the finale, the clown struggled against the wind.

The acting was extraordinary. You could see the breeze on his face.

Struggling, sliding backwards, trying to make it, trying to leave the stage. Couldn’t do it. It was really tense. It hit a crescendo.

Bang, all the set collapsed. Like an airplane had landed at the back of the stage; two huge search lights came on, blasted into the auditorium.

A wind machine blew most of us out of our seats. People leapt to their feet.

They couldn't understand the drama of it. There was a standing ovation for five minutes.