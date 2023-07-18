Meet the Young Offenders: Cast confirmed for Hilary Rose's live Cork Opera House show

Cork actor Hilary Rose's 'Live Wild' podcast takes to the stage of the Cork Opera House on Saturday July 22, lining up behind-the-scenes chats on The Young Offenders, the Leeside-made series that's been one of the breakthrough stories in Irish comedy in recent years.

Ahead of the release of a fourth series of the show, which also sees it ascend to BBC One on British television schedules, the Opera House has today confirmed in a statement that Rose, who plays put-upon mother Máiréad, will be joined by some of the show's main stars, as they bring fans behind the curtain of some of the show's most famous scenes and set-pieces to date.