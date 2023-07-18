Meet the Young Offenders: Cast confirmed for Hilary Rose's live Cork Opera House show

Cork actor Hilary Rose's 'Live Wild' podcast takes to the stage of the Cork Opera House on Saturday July 22, lining up behind-the-scenes chats on The Young Offenders, the Leeside-made series that's been one of the breakthrough stories in Irish comedy in recent years.
Ahead of the release of a fourth series of the show, which also sees it ascend to BBC One on British television schedules, the Opera House has today confirmed in a statement that Rose, who plays put-upon mother Máiréad, will be joined by some of the show's main stars, as they bring fans behind the curtain of some of the show's most famous scenes and set-pieces to date.
Alex Murphy (Conor); Chris Walley (Jock); Demi Isaac-Oviawe (Linda); Jennifer Barry (Siobhán); PJ Gallagher (Principal Walsh); Orla Fitzgerald (Orla); and Dominic MacHale (Sergeant Healy) are all confirmed for the event, which also marks the live debut of Rose's podcast.
The actors will screen clips of the award-winning show's most memorable moments on-stage, and talk about how the magic was made, while fans in the seats will have the chance to ask their questions.
Speaking in the statement, Rose says: "We’re delighted that we have the vast majority of the cast on stage on Saturday, we hope to see you at the Opera House in Cork this weekend for this very special event.
"It will give the audience an opportunity to see the dynamics behind the scenes, and give them an insight into how much craic we have behind the scenes and how that energy spills over onto the screen!"
Filming has already wrapped on the show's upcoming fourth series, commissioned from producers Vico Films by the BBC and RTÉ, following the sustained ratings and pop-cultural successes of the 2016 Young Offenders film, and subsequent television run.