As existential threats go, an enemy that is not only ‘everywhere and nowhere’ but also a ‘godless, stateless, amoral entity’ ticks a hell of a lot of boxes.

How to defeat an invisible, omniscient foe is the poser set by Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 (12A), with even the ever-resourceful Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) professing himself stumped.

That won’t stop the Mission Impossible team giving it the old college try though, and soon Ethan, Benji (Simon Pegg), Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) and Luther (Ving Rhames) are swinging into action, criss-crossing continents in search of a cruciform key that will, they hope, unlock the secrets of the Artificial Intelligence — the Entity — that has colonised the world’s digital space, aided and abetted by Grace (Hayley Atwell), a double-crossing international art thief who might well persuade Ethan that he has finally met his match …

Written by Bruce Geller, Erik Jendresen and Christopher McQuarrie, with Mission Impossible veteran McQuarrie helming once more, Dead Reckoning Part 1 doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel — if you’re paying into a Mission Impossible flick, you’re expecting audacious stunts, ludicrous chase sequences and a great deal of sprinting, all of which are delivered here (the first hour, for that matter, is pretty much one long chase sequence).

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. Pic: Christian Black.

Too much of a good thing can get a bit relentless, of course, which is why the Mission Impossible team invests the shenanigans with a subversive wit that regularly undermines the main players, with Tom Cruise frequently happy to set himself up as the target of the script’s latest gag.

He’s also generous enough to step back and allow Hayley Atwell take centre stage during their many scenes together, an opportunity Atwell gratefully accepts: on paper, Grace is a slick, accomplished thief, but Atwell’s squirrelly performance, as Grace ducks, dives and makes it up on the fly, gives the character a whole other dimension. Pacy, punchy and frequently funny, Dead Reckoning Part 1 is the most entertaining blockbuster of the summer so far.