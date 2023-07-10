Recordings of sean-nós songs from Co Cork discovered on Scottish island 

Recordings giving a rare soundbite of Ireland’s sean-nós singing tradition dating back more than a century have been brought to light thanks to a remarkable series of English, Scottish, and American connections.

Songs collected by Alexander Martin Freeman in Co Cork in the early 1900s, sung by the renowned English collector himself, and recorded on a Hebridean island have been unearthed and are being heralded as a valuable resource for researchers and future generations of singers.

Freeman was among many song collectors to spend time in the Múscraí area, his collection, ‘Songs from Ballyvourney, Co Cork, 1913 & 1914’ being published in the Journal of the Folk-Song Society of London in 1920-21.

The Londoner, who studied Irish under German linguist Kuno Meyer, developed a method of recording involving a precise system of phonetics, allowing him to accurately notate the words of Irish-language songs.

Freeman assembled what Irish Traditional Music Archive (ITMA) co-founder Nicholas Carolan described in his 2015 essay ‘Out of the Smoke’ as a collection “made to a high standard of scholarship”.

“The Ballyvourney people approved of his enterprise and were amazed at his command of Irish, although they thought him eccentric and were amused at his single-mindedness," wrote Carolan.

“The result of their ten-week collaboration with this unusual Englishman is an exemplary collection of their songs in Irish, many of which might not be now known or available for re-creation were it not for his efforts.”

Alexander Martin Freeman on a visit to the Hebridean island of Canna, where the recordings of the Múscraí songs were recently unearthed. (Picture courtesy of Irish Traditional Music Archive)

While his field notebooks survive in the National Folklore Collection at UCD, Freeman’s collection of song manuscripts and musical scores has been digitised by the ITMA and is a treasure trove for those researching the language and singing tradition. Among them is American Michael Steen, a singer with a particular interest in Múscraí songs, currently researching for a book on Baile Mhúirne singer and fiddle player John O’Connell.

It was while re-reading Carolan’s essay that Steen noticed a brief reference to a 1951 recording of Freeman, aged 73, made by his collector friends John Lorne Campbell and Margaret Fay Shaw on a wire recorder, during a visit to Scotland’s Inner Hebrides.

“I was looking through the footnotes and it referenced these recordings of Freeman and I thought ‘that’s funny, I’ve never heard anybody talk about recordings of Freeman before’,” says Steen. “It said they were housed in this Scottish archive on the Isle of Canna and so I reached out to them.”

Six of the 84 songs Freeman collected 37 years previously in Baile Mhúirne had been recorded, sung by Freeman, though when Steen made inquiries he says the custodians were initially unaware of the recording’s importance.

“They had digitised it but they weren’t really aware of the significance of Freeman from the Irish perspective, and it was just sitting there. They didn’t think they had permission to put it up online,” says Steen.

He was able to help overcome the question of permissions for online release and the songs, ‘Do Casadh Cailín deas orm’, ‘Tadhg Buí’, ‘Is Fada dom ar Buaireamh’, ‘Cailín an Chúil Chraobhaigh’, ‘A Shearc is a Rúin’, and ‘Ar mo thaisteal trí Baile na Múirne’ recorded 72 years ago, are now available via Tobar An Dualchais.

“Freeman was very meticulous with his pronunciation of the Irish and he had used his own phonetic system to write out the words,” says Steen. “Conny Cochlan [Conchobhar Ó Cochláin of Baile Mhúirne] gave Freeman the lion’s share of the songs that are in the collection. We’ll never know what Conny Cochlan sounded like singing some of these incredible songs but we can hear what somebody who learned the songs from him sounds like.”

American researcher Michael Steen with Connie and Joan Walshe in Múscraí.

So precise was Freeman’s notation, and thus his later rendition of the songs he collected from singers aged in their 70s and 80s in 1914, that the recordings, included in an upcoming ITMA documentary featuring Iarla Ó Lionáird and Máire Ní Chéileachair, provide a unique insight into the Múscraí dialect dating back to Famine times.

“The recordings were made in the 1950s, nearly 40 years after he collected these songs from Conny Cochlan and others who were his primary sources, so it’s been interesting hearing people who have Múscraí Irish comment on his pronunciation,” says Steen. “There are no other recordings that I’m aware of, of Freeman singing.”

Detroit native Steen, who has been living and researching in Ireland for almost three years, says Freeman is an important figure in the story of the documentation of sean-nós songs in Múscraí.

“One crux of my work is bringing the materials collected from people in Múscraí but housed in places like Dublin or London or Washington DC back to the tradition-bearers in the community so that they can interact with them and we can get more information about them,” he says.

“There is crucial cultural information that could be lost if we don’t bring the archival material back to the elder tradition-bearers in the community.”