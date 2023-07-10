In pictures: Dermot Kennedy plays the hits at Thomond Park, Limerick

Irish hitmaker Dermot Kennedy played three concerts at Thomond Park in Limerick 
Dermot Kennedy on stage at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 15:05

With three successful shows in Limerick's Thomond Park stadium over the weekend, Dermot Kennedy is riding high as one of Irish music's biggest attractions. 

Dermot Kennedy on stage at Thomond Park, Limerick. Pic: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Fans Laura and Ciara Mullane from Limerick at Dermot Kennedy at Thomond park. Pic: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Young Dermot Kennedy fans, getting psyched for the big gig at Thomond Park, Limerick. Pic: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Sinead Carew with Jess Ryan and Elaine Ryan Doon. Pic: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Darragh, Nicole and Isabelle Donnelly (2) from Limerick. Pic: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Linda and Susie Morrisroe, just before gig time at Thomond Park. Pic: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Fans at Dermot Kennedy at Thomond Park, Limerick.  Photo Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
 Shauna Halvey, Holly Doran and Ciara Burke. Photo Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Lucy Ryan, Majella Ryan with Nicole and Geniete Hoare, all set for Dermot Kennedy at Thomond Park. Picture: Brendan Gleeson
Toni Mullins and Kayleigh Curley at Thomond Park, Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson
